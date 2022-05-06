GOP Senator Moves to Defund DHS' Disinformation Hit Squad

It has no shot of success but something has to be done. Something has to be said. I’m not a big moral victories guy since our side decided in the McCain-Romney days that those would suffice. It didn’t. That’s partially why Trump won in 2016. This disinformation secret police the Department of Homeland Security is establishing is beyond outrageous. It won’t overreach they said. Really? The government literally has no standing here—no credibility. Everything in DC has been weaponized to attack the enemies of the political class. Every agency with law enforcement capabilities or the ability to jail people has been used to go after conservatives for the past decade or so. It started with Obama. It’s coming back to finish the job with Biden. The IRS and DOJ are compromised. They’re long gone. Now, the DHS is next.

This hit squad is being assembled ahead of the 2022 midterms. That’s not why your sucking, Joe. It’s not why your party is sucking. You just have a terrible agenda. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) is seeking to gut this little Gestapo operation (via Fox News):

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton is leading several of his Republican compatriots on a new bill that would defund President Biden's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) disinformation board. Cotton and his colleagues introduced the bill taking aim at DHS’s new board amid First Amendment concerns from critics and lawmakers alike. The bill aims to "prohibit the use of federal funds for the Disinformation Governance Board of the Department of Homeland Security" and would prevent taxpayer dollars from going to "establish or support the activities" of such a board. It also prevents the funds from going toward "any other similar entity established" in DHS. The bill is already seeing robust sponsorship from big-name GOP lawmakers in the upper chamber, including Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and Jim Risch of Idaho, as well as both Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida.

Anything liberals don’t like is labeled disinformation, racist, sexist, misogynist, or transphobic. They’re not fooling anyone. We also have an abysmal border situation…and this is what Mayorkas is wasting his time on right now. The priority management of this administration is beyond comical, which adds to why the Democrats are going to get spanked in November.