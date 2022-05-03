Supreme Court

One Dem Senator Doesn't Want the FBI to Uncover the Supreme Court Leaker

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: May 03, 2022 1:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Spencer wrote about this last night. The Supreme Court is set to strike down Roe v. Wade. It was leaked in the press. Someone decided to shop a draft of the ruling for the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case which sent earthquakes through DC. So much for liberals being the defenders of institutions. So much for “the norms,” right? We have ‘woke’ staffers leaking opinions to the press, shattering the trust among the justices and their staffers, and presenting the greatest security breach in the history of the court. This was done to target the conservative wing. This was done to shake up the 2022 midterms cycle in favor of the Democrats. Yet, it might have been too early. It’s only May. We have a long way to go before November. 

The Supreme Court authenticated the draft and ordered the Marshal of the Supreme Court to launch an investigation. The FBI will be involved as well most likely, but one Democratic senator doesn’t want that to happen. Mr. dark money hypocrite Sheldon Whitehouse doesn’t want the bureau to investigate the leak. He mentioned this during a Senate Judiciary hearing on judicial ethics today which only makes the remarks richer. Nothing says judicial ethics than leaking a draft opinion. This is the most unforgivable sin, as SCOTUSblog noted. 

Whitehouse doesn’t want a leak investigation because this really wasn’t a leak. It wasn’t done out of some patriotic duty. This isn’t a whistleblower situation. It’s a political operation. It’s this Democratic Party still infuriated that Donald Trump picked three justices and got them all confirmed. It’s about their affinity for infanticide. It’s about trying to do anything to distract the American people from the disastrous leadership under Joe Biden. 

The Hunt for the SCOTUS Leaker Is On
Spencer Brown

It's the two separate rules complex again, folks. It’s okay when we leak things. Also, you can’t investigate them. The FBI is our political hit squad. 

I sure hope Democrats understand the precedents they’re establishing because I am not one of those people who will take the higher road. 

