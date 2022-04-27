Woke

Amazon's Employees Had a Meltdown Over the Success of a Conservative Writer's Children's Book

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Apr 27, 2022 12:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Amazon's Employees Had a Meltdown Over the Success of a Conservative Writer's Children's Book

Source: AP Photo/Reed Saxon

The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh penned a children's book called "Johnny the Walrus." It's an allegorical tale about transgenderism—and how it doesn't make sense. 

Walsh is a critic of the movement, and the book illustrates its pitfalls through the character Johnny who wants to be a walrus. When folks find out about his affinity to be a walrus, all hell breaks loose. It's doing well on Amazon, which caused its employees to have a level-5 meltdown. I'm not kidding. Our friends at Twitchy posted about it. And you bet Libs of TikTok, who has only gained strength since The Washington Post declared war on her, had the clips as well. 

The book is also a #1 bestseller in the LGBT category on Amazon, which is something you cannot make up. 

It hasn’t been a great year for liberal America. They have a president who is half braindead and can't manage any crisis. His foreign policy is equally destructive. Inflation, high energy prices, and anemic job growth continue to be issues—and Joe Biden doesn't know what to do. Elon Musk just bought Twitter. And now, Matt Walsh's book is selling quite well on Amazon. It's a high tide of liberal tears. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Joy Reid: Elon Musk Just Wants to Bring Back Apartheid South Africa
Julio Rosas

Moral Decay: We Now Have a Teen Drag Queen Reality Show
Madeline Leesman
Border Official: Facts Directly Contradict Biden Administration's 'Walls Don't Work' Talking Points
Guy Benson

Exclusive: Photos From the Border
VIP
Katie Pavlich

Is Biden About to 'Cancel' Student Loans?
Spencer Brown

'What Is a Woman?': Former Republican President Refuses to Answer
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular