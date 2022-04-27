Amazon's Employees Had a Meltdown Over the Success of a Conservative Writer's Children's Book

The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh penned a children's book called "Johnny the Walrus." It's an allegorical tale about transgenderism—and how it doesn't make sense.

Walsh is a critic of the movement, and the book illustrates its pitfalls through the character Johnny who wants to be a walrus. When folks find out about his affinity to be a walrus, all hell breaks loose. It's doing well on Amazon, which caused its employees to have a level-5 meltdown. I'm not kidding. Our friends at Twitchy posted about it. And you bet Libs of TikTok, who has only gained strength since The Washington Post declared war on her, had the clips as well.

The book is also a #1 bestseller in the LGBT category on Amazon, which is something you cannot make up.

MASHUP! Libs aren’t coping well with Elon Musk buying Twitter. A DOZEN people already deactivated their accounts. How will Elon ever recover from this? pic.twitter.com/EElD8MkteB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 26, 2022

Amazon leadership held a session for employees dealing with the “trauma” of Matt Walsh’s book becoming a best seller and dealing with his trolling. They strategize on how to demote it on their site and claim he will get people killed. @MattWalshBlog broke them. pic.twitter.com/AKH8ihO0iV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 26, 2022

Part 2 https://t.co/3f8YuL7jrz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 26, 2022

This is the greatest moment of my career — Acclaimed Children's Author Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 26, 2022

Amazing. The call that the Amazon executive used to illustrate why Johnny the Walrus is “a problem” included an outright, easily debunked lie. Here’s the tweet from @MattWalshBlog. He said it’s the #1 LGBT book, not ANTI-LGBT book. pic.twitter.com/X8UGXDnUyZ — Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) April 26, 2022

Matt Walsh @mattwalshblog joins Tucker Carlson after Amazon employees were heard plotting how to take down his children's book "Johnny the Walrus."



Read more: https://t.co/1es1jZ3wuL pic.twitter.com/OguLEqj4K7 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 27, 2022

It hasn’t been a great year for liberal America. They have a president who is half braindead and can't manage any crisis. His foreign policy is equally destructive. Inflation, high energy prices, and anemic job growth continue to be issues—and Joe Biden doesn't know what to do. Elon Musk just bought Twitter. And now, Matt Walsh's book is selling quite well on Amazon. It's a high tide of liberal tears.