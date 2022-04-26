Twitter Lawyer Who Played Role in Banning Donald Trump Breaks Down Over Elon Musk Takeover

Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase is causing the Left and their allies in the media to contemplate mass suicide. Okay, maybe not mass suicide, but it was a sledgehammer to the face that was a long time coming. The arbitrary enforcement of harassment and hate speech protocols. The banning of conservatives. the censoring of news not favorable to Democrats. We all know it. We’ve all seen it. Some of us have experienced it. The New York Post was censored for reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop. The Babylon Bee, a satire site, was also targeted. Free speech on Twitter was under attack. Elon Musk decided to buy it out. He offered $54.20 per share to take the company private again. The board was forced to accept the legitimate $43 billion offer because it couldn’t offer anything else to its shareholders. Checkmate.

It's a private company. It can do what it wants is now our slogan. We won. And the Left is going apoplectic. The legal department at the social media giant had a meeting where the lawyer who was known for her role in banning Donald Trump broke down in tears. This is just too good. These people are the ones who weaponized Twitter for the Democrats, and I’m sure they’re wondering about their job security (via Politico):

Shortly after billionaire Elon Musk bought the powerful social media platform, top Twitter lawyer Vijaya Gadde called a virtual meeting with the policy and legal teams she oversees to discuss what the new ownership could mean for them. Gadde cried during the meeting as she expressed concerns about how the company could change, according to three people familiar with the meeting. She acknowledged that there are significant uncertainties about what the company will look like under Musk’s leadership. She spoke at length about how she is proud of the work her team has done and offered employees encouragement, urging them to keep striving to do good work at the company. Gadde, who has worked at Twitter since 2011, is the key executive charged with overseeing Twitter’s trust and safety, legal and public policy functions. She is seen internally as Twitter’s “moral authority” and the executive tasked with handling sensitive issues like harassment and dangerous speech. […] She has shepherded Twitter through some of its most contentious political battles, including the decisions to remove all political advertising and to boot former President Donald Trump from the platform in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill — a position that has earned her devoted fans within Twitter, as well as a large contingent of right-wing critics. But as news of Musk’s official takeover broke, policy and legal employees fretted at the meeting about what his leadership could mean for Twitter’s carefully crafted online speech rules, including its policies against hate speech, misinformation and even political advertising.

Being the top lawyer, she was involved in the negotiations between Twitter and Musk. That doesn’t mean her job is safe. And frankly, it’s probably best if she finds another place to work. Look, this is the privilege of Silicon Valley for those at Twitter who just cannot stand a billionaire owning them, even though they still subscribe to The Washington Post and use Amazon. They have a skill set that is needed and sought after in this world. They can find new jobs, as can everyone in the legal department. So, let’s not feel too bad. You should never feel bad when liberals lose. Ever.