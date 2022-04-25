Biden to Spend an Ungodly Amount of Money Building a Green Military

Earth Day, which was created by a man who killed his girlfriend and composted her body in a closet, is over. Joe Biden had a special announcement to commemorate the occasion. Our military is going green. I’m not kidding. We’re going to spend an absurd amount of money retrofitting everything to have planet-friendly armed forces. You know that means a less efficient military. Take out the word ‘rapid’ when referring to our armed forces’ capabilities should this overhaul be successful. All I can say to this initiative is ‘Jesus, take the wheel’ (via Fox News):

President Biden on Friday said his administration is working to make "every vehicle" in the United States military "climate-friendly." The president, delivering Earth Day remarks from Seward Park in Seattle, Washington, discussed his administration’s efforts to address climate change, and called on Congress to take action. "One of the things I found out as President of the United States, I get to spend a lot of that money," Biden said. "We’re going to start the process where every vehicle in the United States military, every vehicle, is going to be climate-friendly — every vehicle — I mean it." He added: "We’re spending billions of dollars to do it."

Our military is already unprepared for the threats we face. They’re being molded into a heap of woke weakness with all this diversity training. Who cares? This is the US military. The various capabilities at our disposal when it comes to annihilating our enemies are the only 'diversity training' our troops should have. That’s it. Who cares about race, gender, or pronouns when it comes to killing our enemies? Billions should be devoted to maintaining our massive air force, our naval assets, our heavy equipment, and research and development into new weapons systems. It shouldn’t be geared towards making sure our M1 Abrams tanks can run on vegetable oil.