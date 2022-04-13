Did a Bird Crap All Over Biden Yesterday?

A bird appears to have pooped on Joe Biden. It's not necessarily the coup de grâce because I think worse events are bound to happen given that we have two more years of Dementia, man, but this perfectly captures Biden's failed presidency.

During a speech in Iowa yesterday, Joe unveiled yet another failed proposal to tackle rising gas prices and inflation. Inflation hit a 40-year high. It's not transitory. Remember that talking point? Even the birds weren't buying any of this nonsense, and excrement rained down on Biden.

Did...did a bird just poop on Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/DA4qWSI2xH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 12, 2022

pic.twitter.com/zubzGleY6J — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) April 12, 2022

pic.twitter.com/sGrf3obLUG — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) April 12, 2022

When even birds know your lies about inflation are full of it https://t.co/tlswphc6BR — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) April 12, 2022

It must have been a bald eagle. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 12, 2022

Bird poops on Biden as he claims US is in dumps because of Putin https://t.co/JwloZFRagg pic.twitter.com/RKNX4Ufk3B — New York Post (@nypost) April 12, 2022

Oh, the word has gotten out on how to frame this bit of terrible news. It's Putin's fault. The war in Ukraine is causing all the issues here. No. Inflation was on the uptick long before Russian tanks entered Ukraine. This is because of Joe Biden's failed ideas. Now, we're tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. This is not what it's supposed to be used for, Joe. It's for the military. We wouldn't be in this mess if you didn't take a hammer to oil and gas. Donald Trump put us on the path toward energy independence. You ruined it.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has driven up gas prices and food prices all over the world. 70% of the increase in prices in March came from the Putin Price Hike.



I’m doing everything I can to bring down prices and address the Putin Price Hike. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 12, 2022

That helped stop a run up in oil prices and has begun to bring those prices down as a result of countries acting together to release reserves.



And Americans should be seeing the savings. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 12, 2022

JUST IN: Inflation hits 40-year high of 8.5 percent due to war in Ukraine, rent hikeshttps://t.co/qSgcSoKLNh — NBC News Business (@NBCNewsBusiness) April 12, 2022

CBS: “Prices started spiking WELL BEFORE the war in Ukraine began.” pic.twitter.com/70lAz7s84g — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2022

Everyone can't stand you. You're an albatross around the neck of your party. Your approvals are abysmal. Everyone is crapping on you, Joe—even the birds.

Joe Biden has given us an economy stuck in the mud, high gas prices, high inflation, a supply chain fiasco, and two wars. He can't create jobs. He can't do his job. In his mind, he gave a speech about gas prices and inflation, so he solved it. You can't put the presidency on cruise control and coast, Joe. If you had the mental capacity, you would know that, but you don't.

We had four years of peace and prosperity under Donald J. Trump. We're going to have four years of economic torpor, war, misery, and overall failure under Joe Biden. I hope we're all figuring out that him running twice and not winning was a sign of something, along with the notion that being elected from blue Delaware isn't exactly an accomplishment either.

He's old. He's weak. He's stupid. He's not a nice guy. But his failures are doing wonders for the GOP, which is gaining ground with almost everyone for the 2022 cycle.