Joe Biden Is Such a Joke...Even Saudi TV Is Mocking Him

How bad is Joe Biden? Even the Saudis are taking shots at him. Yes, Saudi Arabia, of all places, has doled out comedy skits about how Joe Biden is weak, stupid, and half-asleep. The two actors pretend to address the media where ‘Joe Biden’ says he will address the crisis in Africa before ‘Kamala Harris’ corrects him, telling him to say Russia. This is where the skit sort of hits a weak spot because we all know that Harris is not sharper than Joe, even when the latter is a drooling vegetable for the day. Then again, maybe the world truly sees Harris as the real person pulling the strings, along with Ron Klain. Who knows?

‘Joe Biden’ says he has a message for Putin before falling asleep at the podium. ‘Harris’ then drags a passed-out Biden away while urging the press to clap for the president.

For the first time i see the Saudi TV mocking the US administration. pic.twitter.com/8vPtU0txJ8 — Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) April 12, 2022

It would be even more hilarious if it weren’t true. Biden doesn’t pass out like this, but the ramblings, the incomplete thoughts, and forgetting where he is are pervasive issues. He can’t go off-script. He’s incoherent, and even with the largest teleprompter known to man—he still messes up. Seriously, the Biden teleprompter looks like it’s the size of the Honda CR-V.

I guess we can see why the Saudis don’t return Biden’s calls. If Saudi Arabia sees this man as a senile, the rest of the world does which explains why Europe has contingency plans for an unreliable America given Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It’s why Putin probably invaded. The weakness is palpable with Biden. China is openly saying they’re going to make more nuclear weapons as a deterrent against the US. This guy just doesn’t have it. He never did. He ran twice and lost. Need I say more.

Adversaries of America can and will take things for a spin because they know Biden can’t keep up.