Liz Cheney's January 6 Nonsense Continues

They can’t let it go. They can’t. They should because every time they dredge it up it makes them look more ridiculous, but we all know that liberals are addicted to self-flagellation of this sort. January 6 happened. It was a riot. It wasn’t our best day, but we’ve all moved on. No one cares. No one cares about a little riot when inflation has surged to its highest point in four decades, thanks to Joe Biden. The spike began as soon as he took office. Blaming this on Vladimir Putin isn’t going to work either. We have a slew of domestic crises and a president who simply cannot resolve any of them. This is coupled with a radical, extreme, and all-around gross progressive Left that has pushed almost everyone into the GOP camp. The notable exception is white college-educated women who remain a Democratic-leaning voter bloc.

Still, CNN and others must mention January 6. And if you invite Liz Cheney for an interview, you better mention that since you know she really wants to talk about it. The Wyoming Republican is fighting for her political life, and the only way she wins now is by hoping enough Cowboy State Democrats push her over the top. So, we should probably expect more Cheney appearances on liberal networks, right?

Jake Tapper ends interview with Liz Cheney by suggesting Kevin McCarthy was in Poland to support Ukraine, which shows a "disconnect" because he's terrible at backing Democracy here (that is, backing Pelosi's 1/6 Committee when he wasn't allowed to choose Republican members.) pic.twitter.com/YJJUNzrKWr — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) April 12, 2022

Check out this softball question Tapper lobs so Cheney can mention January 6, attack Trump, and criticize her party. She must know that her insignificant select committee won’t do anything to stop Trump from running in 2024—should he choose to do so. The sooner we can be rid of this woman, the better.