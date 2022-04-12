CNN Sucks: Network's New Subscription Service Is Going Down in Flames...Over a Fairly Obvious Reason

CNN sucks. Conservatives have known this for years, and now the market has given us more data to back that point up. Their new subscription service, CNN+, is going down in flames. Like the Japanese Zeros during the Battle of the Philippine Sea (aka The Great Marianas Turkey Shoot), the network is being torched over this new venture for an obvious reason: no one wants to buy this crap. The network tried to gaslight us by saying their launch of CNN+ was going well. We all knew that was a lie. Even on matters not relating to the news, Trump, or their Democratic Party pimps, the network can’t shoot straight. With dismal figures, CNN is preparing the katana for deep, bloody cuts (via CNBC):

Fewer than 10,000 people are using CNN+ on a daily basis two weeks into its existence, according to people familiar with the matter. The people spoke with CNBC on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss nonpublic data. CNN+ launched on March 29. The subscription news streaming service, which charges $5.99 a month or $59.99 annually, only became available on Roku on Monday and still isn’t on Android TV. Still, the paltry audience casts doubt on the future of the application following the recently completed combination of Discovery and WarnerMedia into Warner Bros. Discovery. To put that daily user number in perspective, CNN’s cable network suffered a sharp decline in viewership last year but still rang up an average of 773,000 total viewers a day. “We continue to be happy with the launch and its progress after only two weeks,” a CNN spokesperson said. CNN sought to make a huge splash with CNN+, luring big-name talent from rival news networks, such as Kasie Hunt from NBC News and Chris Wallace from Fox News. But there is broad skepticism whether there’s enough demand to sustain a stand-alone news streaming service, with entertainment-first options dominating the landscape. Disney+, for instance, posted more than 10 million subscribers on its first day. CNN hasn’t released an exact number of CNN+ subscribers. Disney’s ESPN+, which offers sports news programming in addition to live event broadcasts, recently reported 21.3 million subscribers. NBCUniversal’s Peacock, which features news programming, reported 24.5 million monthly active accounts in the U.S., more than 9 million of which were paid members.

Oh, look away. That’s beyond brutal. The fact that some people thought CNN, a perpetual third-place network, would draw ESPN, Peacock, or Disney numbers is hilarious. Regardless of how you might feel about the internal politics at these places, people will pay for them because they offer content that folks want to see. They want to see sports, movies, and tv shows. NBC is part of the big three. CNN is very much not. It does do well with its documentary department. And yes, Stanley Tucci’s Italy specials were great, but I’m not going to pay for CNN+ for that. Also, if you’ve seen the ads for it, they have the late Anthony Bourdain featured as if the man is still alive. It’s a tad unseemly.

The news coverage is trash. The hosts are garbage. Its president was forced to resign over an undisclosed office relationship. One of its hosts has been accused of groping, another was accused of sexual harassment and for sure helped his brother who was then serving as the governor of New York handle his sexual misconduct issues.

No one who is on the liberal crack pipe is shocked that CNN+ is failing.