Durham's Latest Filing Has Bad News for Clinton Lawyer

We have another Durham development. It’s a bit shocking since I was expecting to wait many more months for another filing. The investigation led by former US Attorney John Durham is getting to the bottom of the Russian collusion delusion that engulfed the Department of Justice during the Trump administration. The probe outlasted the Trump presidency which is why outgoing Attorney General William Barr made Durham a special counsel to protect the effort from the Biden team. We know this is a lengthy investigation. It became a criminal probe soon after it was established. And it has exposed a lot of the bad hombres that infested the DOJ during the Trump years. It exposed Kevin Clinesmith, a former DOJ official who falsified documents to obtain spy warrants against Carter Page, an ex-Trump campaign official.

Many were hoping for the final report before or during the 2020 election. That didn’t happen. The latest filing reportedly reveals damning evidence against a Clinton lawyer showing he might have lied to the FBI (via Fox News):

Special Counsel John Durham, in a filing late Monday, released what may prove to be a crucial piece of evidence in the case against former Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann—a text message he sent to the former FBI general counsel the eve of their September 2016 meeting stating "the same lie in writing" that the information he would share would be "not on behalf of a client or company." In a filing late Monday, Durham motioned to admit evidence for the Sussmann trial—including a text message Sussmann sent to then-FBI General Counsel James Baker. Durham contends that Sussmann was, in fact, working for the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign at the time of the meeting. Durham's original indictment alleges that Sussmann told then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016, less than two months before the 2016 presidential election, that he was not doing work "for any client" when he requested and held a meeting in which he presented "purported data and 'white papers' that allegedly demonstrated a covert communications channel" between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank, which has ties to the Kremlin. The indictment alleges that Sussmann lied in the meeting, "falsely stating to the General Counsel that he was not providing the allegations to the FBI on behalf of any client." Durham, in his Monday filing, writes that Sussmann "had assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients," including Tech Executive-1, who has been identified as Rodney Joffe, and the Clinton campaign.

Durham releases former Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann's text message, says he put 'lie in writing'https://t.co/VjAnqgMimW — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 6, 2022

BREAKING REPORT: Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'PROVING' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman LIED TO FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC..



MEDIA SILENT.. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) April 6, 2022

Yes, the whole Russian collusion saga was a hoax. It was fake and weaponized by anti-Trump forces at the DOJ and the intelligence community to wage a covert war against a duly elected president. Why? Well, they didn’t think he deserved to win. That’s not their call, which shows you how out of control DC has become. This filing comes after Durham noted a tech firm had been paid by the Clinton campaign to infiltrate the servers in Trump Tower and later the Trump White House, which is a federal crime.