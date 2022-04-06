House Votes to Hold Ex-Trump Officials in Contempt for Not Cooperating With January 6 Committee

Are they sensing that time is running out? Come 2023, this Select Committee on January 6 is going away. Thus far, this has become the Democrats’ last Trump-obsessed circus act. This was supposed to be the Democrats’ 2022 midterm ploy here. It’s been torched and burnt to a crisp. Democrats never expected Biden to be this much of a miserable failure. There are far too many domestic issues that are killing working families right now. On top of that, no one cares about January 6. This is solely the obsession of liberal America, who are the minority. We have all moved on to more important things. Still, the House is moving forward on contempt motions against two ex-Trump officials for not cooperating with their dog-and-pony show (via NBC News):

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to refer former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino to the Justice Department for criminal contempt of Congress. The resolution passed in a 220-203 vote, with only two Republicans voting in favor of the referral. Contempt of Congress is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and fines of up to $100,000. Both Navarro and Scavino snubbed subpoenas from the House Jan. 6 committee to testify and turn over documents relevant to last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol that disrupted the 2020 electoral vote count during a joint session of Congress. […] The House has already voted in favor of criminal referrals for two other officials who defied the panel’s subpoenas — former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The Justice Department acted on the Bannon recommendation, which it does not always do. Bannon has been charged with two counts of contempt and could face up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine if he is convicted. He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial in July. The Justice Department has not acted on the Meadows referral, which passed the House in December.

I mean, so what? I wish all these lads the best as they’ve become victims in a political witch-hunt. There is no evidence Trump directed this riot. The very anti-Trump FBI said so in their report. This won’t end Trumpism in America. It won’t end Trump. It won’t end the funny business surrounding the 2020 election. It will provide some good fodder to get the base animated for 2022 and 2024.