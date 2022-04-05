Why That Sacramento Mass Shooting Story Has Fallen Off the Radar

There was a mass shooting at a bar in Sacramento, California a few days ago. Joe Biden did mention it. The usual folks went through the motions, calling for more gun control. Six people were left dead with another dozen or so wounded. More than 100 shots were fired. Why is it getting buried? Well, we have a war in Ukraine, high inflation, high gas prices, a border crisis that’s about to get worse, and a supply chain still in chaos. There’s a lot of more pressing news, but there’s also another reason. The suspect doesn’t fit the ‘bash the white dudes’ narrative. It’s not a white male. Therefore, countermeasures have been deployed by the liberal media. This story is about to die, but police did arrest two people connected to the shooting (via Fox News):

Sacramento police have announced the arrest of a second suspect – the brother of the first suspect arrested Monday – in connection to the weekend mass shooting that left six dead and a dozen wounded. Smiley Martin, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday morning as he recovered at a hospital from injuries suffered during the gunfire that broke out in the California capital's entertainment district early Sunday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Martin faces charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Police said he will be booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail once his medical treatment is finished. Martin is the brother of 26-year-old Dandrae Martin, who was arrested as a suspect in the mass shooting a day earlier. Dandrae Martin is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Neither has been accused of homicide. […] More than 100 shots erupted as bar patrons filled the city streets at closing time around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Video from witnesses posted on social media showed rapid gunfire for at least 45 seconds as people screamed in terror and ran to escape the bullets. Three women and three men were fatally shot and a dozen others were injured during the shooting.

Remember, as soon as the perpetrator is revealed as nonwhite, the media scatters like cockroaches under bright lights. In 2021, there was a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado. The anti-gun talking points were primed until the media found out the shooter was a Syrian, Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa. What about the other Capitol Hill attack in April of 2021? That’s the one when Noah Green tried to use his Nissan Altima to ram the barricades outside the building and then proceeded to charge Capitol Police officers with a knife. He killed one. When it was discovered, that he was a member of the Nation of Islam, the story was killed.

Expect the same treatment here. The only mass shootings that deserve 24/7 attention are ones committed by white males. We all know the rules. This shooting doesn’t meet the Left’s requirement regarding coverage.