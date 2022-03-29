Funny Business? Biden Got 255,000 Excess Votes in Key Swing States

The 2020 election will be forever tainted in controversy. The 2016 election will be forever soaked in mayhem. Democrats will always believe in the Russian collusion myth. Republicans will always feel that the 2020 election irregularities point to voter fraud, a steal if you will. The latter is more grounded, though marinated in nuance. Was it a stolen election a la Putin’s Russia or a banana republic? No. The ‘stolen’ portion solely centers on secretaries of state illegally altering the voting methods for the 2020 cycle without the approval of their state legislatures. Michigan and Pennsylvania—looking at you two especially. There’s a reason why a vote to alter the voting process never happened. The secretaries of state here are Democrats. The state legislatures in these respective states are Republican. Need I say more. I mean, as we know—it’s not hard to pull some funny business with mail-in ballots.

Now, a new study from John R. Lott reportedly shows how Biden received 255,000 excess ballots in key swing states. He doesn’t want this study used to challenge the 2020 results, though that’s exactly what’s going to happen. He merely wanted to show how easy it is to count invalid ballots. It’s a peer-reviewed study (via Washington Times):

Looking at six swing states, the data he crunched found that voter turnout in Republican areas increased from 2016 to 2020 while voter turnout among Democrats dropped — except in places where voter fraud was claimed. That accounted for 255,000 “excess” votes for Mr. Biden above what would be expected, Mr. Lott said. His paper has been accepted for publication in Public Choice, a peer-reviewed journal specializing in the intersection of economics and political science. “More heavily Democratic counties actually had a slightly lower turnout in 2020, except for counties where vote fraud was alleged. In those counties, you had a huge increase in turnout,” Mr. Lott told The Washington Times in an interview explaining his findings. “In some of those swing states, you had counties where vote fraud was alleged. In some of those swing states, you had counties where vote fraud wasn’t alleged. And yet you only had huge increases in turnout where vote fraud was alleged,” he said. Taking another tack, Mr. Lott looked at specific voting precincts that touched each other but where one was inside a Republican-dominant county and the other inside a Democratic-leaning county where there were fraud accusations. He found that in-person voting for the neighboring precincts was about the same, but absentee or mailed balloting tilted toward Democrats in the Democratic precincts. Mr. Lott said there is no clear reason why absentee turnout alone should increase in just the Democratic jurisdiction, which suggests shenanigans were afoot. “You’re comparing two tiny areas that are very homogenous, very similar to each other, across the street from each other, and the thing that differs from these two, for the absentee ballots, is where the ballots were counted,” the researcher said. […] William F. Shughart II, editor of Public Choice and professor at Utah State University, called the peer-reviewed paper “provocative.” “By comparing differences in election results for 2020’s presidential candidates between in-person and mail-in ballots in matched samples of precincts in selected U.S. states, It offers a novel way of detecting ‘irregularities’ in postal voting,” he said in an email. “To my knowledge, Dr. Lott is the first scholar to examine the most recent U.S. presidential election at the voting precinct level and actually present statistical evidence supporting allegations of fraud in at least two key states (Georgia and Pennsylvania),” he said. If the findings are confirmed by other scholars, Mr. Shughart said, they could play a role in future debates about authenticating mail-in ballots.

The full study can be found here. Did some theories go way off the rails? Absolutely, and it doesn’t help that the main faces of the legal challenges became a little crazy as well. There is nothing we can do now regarding the 2020 election. It’s over. Done. We have to endure President Dementia and the economic recession his policies are creating. Oh, and the chaos that’s gripped the world due to his inability to do the job and the long-known fact that Biden’s been a foreign policy trainwreck for 40 years. Forget the popular vote that only Democrats care about; 2020 was a very close election. The Washington Post crunched the numbers. Trump and the GOP only needed 90,000 votes to win the whole thing. Congress, White House—the whole show.