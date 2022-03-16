How a Kinky Night in Vegas Turned Into a Revenge Story Over a Dead Iranian Terrorist

This is an odd story. It’s a kinky one too. And it’s totally out of left field. At the same time, it’s Vegas. Anything can happen there—the good, the bad, and far-out revenge plots over dead Iranian terrorists. I’m not kidding. Some woman lured a man, blindfolded him, and then proceeded to stab him. She did it to avenge the death of Gen. Qasam Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, who engaged in a campaign of terror in the region for decades and killed countless American soldiers in Iraq. Donald Trump turned the man into an ashtray in January of 2020. He was in Baghdad. It wasn’t a vacation, so we took him out. Poof! He’s gone. With a simple drone strike, he blasted him apart, so he’s literally part of Iraq now.

That was two years ago. And we have this Vegas woman suddenly deciding that she was going to avenge this dead terrorist. Who knows why? It’s super random, but here we are. Also, the bail set for her after this incident seems a bit low (via The Blaze):

A woman is accused of stabbing a man in the neck on March 5 at a hotel near Las Vegas. The 21-year-old woman said she committed the stabbing as revenge for the 2020 U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, according to police. Nika Nikoubin faces charges of attempted murder, two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, and burglary of a business, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. She is being held on $60,000 bail. Nikoubin allegedly met a man on the dating site Plenty of Fish, then lured him to the Sunset Station Hotel and Casino in Henderson, Nevada. While inside the hotel room, the couple began engaging in sexual activity. Nikoubin put a blindfold on the man, then turned the lights off. Several minutes later, the victim "felt a pain on the side of his neck," KLAS-TV reported. She reportedly pulled out a knife from her purse and attacked the unsuspecting victim. […] Nikoubin allegedly told authorities at the Henderson Police Department that she stabbed the man as revenge for the death of Qassem Soleimani – who was killed during a U.S. Air Force drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020. Soleimani was the leader of Iran's elite Quds Force. "She advised that there are injustices, in particular the killing of Qasem Soleimani in Iran," homeland security detectives added to the Henderson arrest report. "Nikoubin stated she wanted revenge."

That’s a long time to plan something that really wasn’t all that elaborate in terms of revenge plots. Also, she didn’t even kill the guy, so it really was a waste. Does anyone believe this—that a then-19-year-old would a) know who Soleimani was, b) who he worked for, and c) be so outraged that she would plot a ‘blindfold stabby stab’ revenge plot over the course of two years or so. I think she just wanted to kill someone. She failed. And now she needs some reason for this kinky death date gone wrong. Oh, and she’s enjoying some good attention from this as well. Crackpots everywhere.