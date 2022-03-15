Insane: Here's Why an Ex-MSNBC Host Thinks Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard Should Be Arrested

I will keep repeating this question: is Keith Olbermann that bored? Does he need to be reminded that he’s done—cooked? He’s done at ESPN. He lost his show on MSNBC. He lost his show on Current TV. He did weird anti-Trump segments for GQ, where he called on the intelligence communities to leak classified information to expel Trump because…‘orange man—bad.’ Talk about a bumper car ride path towards the end of your career accompanied by a ton of whiplash. Olbermann said he would retire from political commentary, but like Tom Brady—he’s resurfaced. He’s been back to doing these little rants on social media for months now. So, are we shocked that he arose from his darkened lair to declare that a former congresswoman and a Fox News host should be arrested for being Russian assets? No—we shouldn’t (via Mediaite):

Keith Olbermann suggested on Monday that Tucker Carlson and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) should both be arrested and tried by the military. Per the former cable TV host, both are guilty of being Russian “assets.” Carlson has been under fire from the left for weeks over his continued commentaries opposing intervention in Ukraine. […] The former Democratic representative has continued to speak out about bio-labs in Ukraine, which have been connected to the U.S., though there is little evidence they are doubling as bioweapons factories.

Landon has more since Olbermann’s remarks were grounded in a segment from The View on this:

They are Russian Assets and there is a war. There's a case for detaining them militarily. Trials are a sign of good faith and patience on the part of democracy. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 14, 2022

Co-hosts of "The View" on Monday suggested the Department of Justice investigate Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) for allegedly being "Russian propagandists" and "shilling" for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The segment began with a video clip showing comments Carlson and Gabbard recently made regarding the Russian war on Ukraine. They have each alleged that the U.S. is funding biological weapons in Ukraine, a claim that U.S. officials say is false. Carlson has also claimed that American Democrats have "mandated" that U.S. citizens hate Putin. Host Ana Navarro said that the DOJ should probe Carlson and Gabbard, claiming that they are "foreign asset[s] to a dictator."

It's nothing you haven’t seen before. If you don’t kowtow to the liberal view, you’re a Russian asset. Also, Keith, I don’t mean to burst your bubble, but you can’t hold military trials for Gabbard and Carlson. They’re civilians. Military courts cannot prosecute ordinary citizens when the civilian courts are operational. Also, free speech is not a crime. A simple Google search would have prevented you from making such a heinously stupid take, but then again, your track record of losing gigs speaks for itself.