January 6 is long over. No one talks about it because we’ve all moved on with our lives. The only person who died inside the building was Ashli Babbitt, whose controversial officer-involved shooting death continues to be bogged down by lingering questions. These may never be answered. The liberal media thought this was an event that was worse than Pearl Harbor or even the 9/11 terror attacks. Why? Well, because Donald Trump is part of this story. If you weren’t taking hits from a crack pipe, you’ll see the gross overreach in these remarks which accelerated people tuning out the pervasive whining of the national news media over this riot.

It was a riot. It was not a violent armed insurrection. It was not a coup. It wasn’t that bad. Should it have happened? Of course not, but no one believes this was worse than the USS Arizona being blasted apart. Only the most unhinged, anti-Trump, and left-wing Americans do—and they’re idiots by default. To show how this wasn’t like 9/11 or the American Civil War, which was another insane talking point, we have New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg who had some choice words for his colleagues who claim to be traumatized by January 6. His take was clear and did not mince words: They’re being little bitches. I’m paraphrasing him, but that’s what he said. It’s all on camera, thanks for Project Veritas.

“F**k off,” was his reaction to the whining of his colleagues.





“Shut the f**k up” was another comment lobbed at his fellow reporters. James O’Keefe later found Rosenberg who claimed he was just being informal in a bar setting, though he said he stood by his comments captured on camera (via Fox News):

New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg was caught appearing to criticize the political left's reaction to January 6 and even mocking some of his own colleagues whom he suggested were emotionally scarred by the riot. […] "It's like that January 6 stuff, but it's like I'm so over it at this point. I'm so over it," Rosenberg tells an undercover Project Veritas journalist. "The left's overreaction – the left's reaction to it in some places was so over the top that it gave the opening the right needed to start introducing the idea of, ‘Whoa, these people are out of control. Like, it’s not as big of a deal they're making it.' [Because] they were making it too big a deal … and that gave the opening for lunatics in the right to be like, ‘Oh, well, nothing happened here. It was just a peaceful bunch of tourists,' you know, and it's like, but nobody wants to hear that." […] "I know, I know. I'm supposed to be traumatized," Rosenberg joked. "But like all these colleagues who were in the building, and they're young and are like, ‘Oh my God, it was so scary.’ I'm like, ‘F--- off.’ … It's not the kind of place I can tell somebody to man up, but I kind of want to be like, ‘Dude, come on. Like, you were not in any danger.’" In a separate instance, Rosenberg slammed "these f---in’ little dweebs" who "keep going on about their trauma, shut the f--- up," but conceded, "I guess it was scarier inside." When asked who he was referring to, Rosenberg name-dropped reporters Emily Cochrane and Nicholas Fandos, appearing to call them "f---in' b----es." The video features several abrupt edits.





Well, he threw them under the bus. His sentiments aren’t wrong though. No one cares. We have a war in Ukraine, rising inflation, out-of-control gas prices, a border crisis, anemic jobs growth, and a rudderless presidency. I would add COVID, but Democrats finally read the polling memos and decided that the virus and the pandemic were over. Mask mandates gone, vaccination advocacy suffocated with a pillow, and COVID vaccine passport ordinances in some parts of the country rolled back.

January 6 happened. It wasn’t our best moment, but it’s over. and no, a memorial to this event on Capitol Hill is a mockery and a disservice to actual incidents of national trauma. Liberals being traumatized isn’t a cause for concern. It means they’re throwing a fit over something that normal people do or think on a daily basis.