Of Course, That's Who America's Socialists Blame for the Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine is hanging on against staggering odds. Russia has yet to gain air superiority and its tanks are running out of gas. The logistics of this invasion have been a disaster. Russia having more men and materials will be the reasons for why it wins this war—if that ever happens. The Ukrainians are mounting a tenacious and valiant defense that's left scores of Russian tanks, helicopters, and aircraft in piles of rubble. Russian troops are also being mowed down. Ukraine's holding, but it needs arms and ammunition. It's on its way, but the airport situation is unstable. In the meantime, that 40-mile Russian convoy could be taken out by some A-10 Warthogs, conditions permitting, as it's sitting idle, but once it moves, it will be part of the death knell push to win the war.

So, while we discussed matters at hand, America's socialists decided to do what they do best: blame America. Yes, they blamed America for the Ukraine war due to our imperialistic endeavors or something. They do know that it's Russia who invaded, right? Students for a Democratic Society, which has Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as a member, decided to add its two cents into this conflict. It should have kept the change (via NY Post):

The Democratic Socialists of America blamed US and NATO “imperialist expansion” for helping trigger the Russian invasion of Ukraine — provoking criticism from local political leaders. “DSA reaffirms our call for the US to withdraw from NATO and to end the imperialist expansionism that set the stage for this conflict,” the DSA said in a statement. “While the failures of neoliberal order are clear to everyone, the ruling class is trying to build a new world, through a dystopic transition grounded in militarism, imperialism, and war. Socialists have a duty to build an alternative.” The socialist group continued that “much of the next ten years are coming into view through this attack” and closed by saying, “no war but class war.”

Give it a rest, people. I, too, have debated whether NATO was a real reason for the war. From Putin's remarks, I think it was a fake casus belli here. In 2008, the Georgian intervention was aimed at derailing that country's NATO admittance. I think Putin was plotting this invasion well before Trump and Biden were elected. The Crimean seizure was the first step. Ukraine being made into another Belarus was the long game and NATO seems like a perfect excuse. I could be wrong, but NATO nations have been near the Russian border for decades. And I think even Putin knew that Ukraine's NATO admission was not going to happen in the near term. You saw this with his "de-Nazification" talking point that he was going to think of any reason to invade.