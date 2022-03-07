Kamala Harris' Trip to Selma Ended with a Brief Scare at Joint Base Andrews

Vice President Kamala Harris had a brief scare when she returned from her trip to Selma, Alabama. The administration was there to commemorate the 57th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," where state police beat up civil rights demonstrators protesting over lack of voting access. Upon return of Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, a vehicle with two occupants, one of them armed, blew past a security checkpoint. One person was arrested, the other is still at large. As a result, the base was locked down. This incident occurred around 9 PM last night (via Washington Examiner):

Here’s the release from Joint Base Andrews.



So this happened just as Harris was flying away on Marine Two. pic.twitter.com/GKaMs8th4E — Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) March 7, 2022

ALL KEY INFO IN ONE TWEET (since seeing stuff reposted out of context)

-Joint Base Andrews is on lockdown due to armed individual

-VP & several cabinet officers had just landed here after trip to Selma but all are off base safely

-Still waiting on clear info re: scope of this — Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) March 7, 2022

Joint Base Andrews is still on lock down but all of the Cabinet members who traveled with VP today got off base safely. Waiting on official statements about what is going on there. https://t.co/gPsHDdq4Q4 — Nancy Cook (@nancook) March 7, 2022

Officer at gate telling cars that only OSI (Office of Special Investigations) and emergency personnel are being let in.



*Lockdown currently after reports of armed individual on base

*NO reports of shots fired @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/z8e0iA6BVR — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) March 7, 2022

A military base in Maryland where Vice President Kamala Harris and other top U.S. officials made a brief stop was placed on lockdown Sunday evening due to a security breach. Early reports spoke of an active shooter situation, though later it was reported there was an "armed individual" and no shots were fired. […] Joint Base Andrews released a statement around 11:15 p.m. confirming a vehicle with two occupants blew past a security checkpoint, after which it was stopped and two individuals fled. One individual, who had a weapon, was apprehended, and the other was said to remain at large. "At approximately 9 p.m. today, one vehicle drove through the security checkpoint and failed to adhere to commands of security personnel at the Main Gate on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland," the statement said. "The 316th Security Forces Group immediately deployed the barriers and stopped the vehicle. Two individuals fled the vehicle, and one was apprehended by 316th SFG. One individual remains at large. We can confirm that the individual who was apprehended had a weapon, but no shots have been fired. There is not an active shooter situation at Joint Base Andrews; however, the intruder’s whereabouts are currently unknown." […] A White House official said all Cabinet members were safe and off base, which was still locked down just after 9:30 p.m., according to the Associated Press. "A guard who searched our shuttle told us it is a confirmed 'armed individual' but that no shots were fired," the press pool reporter said in an update.

Harris is slated to travel to Eastern Europe within the coming days as the Russian-Ukrainian war rages. It's not the best decision. Harris has shown she is embarrassingly unprepared for any aspect of this job.

"Ukraine is a country that's in Europe" is a literal quote from her assessment of this war. It's beyond pathetic. The security risks are probably too great for Joe Biden, but there's also the underlying fact that he can't do it. He physically and mentally cannot handle this job, which is why he's under lock and key. He went back to Delaware for some R&R to recharge. Take your time, Joey—it's not like there's anything going on right now.