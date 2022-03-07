Law and Order

Kamala Harris' Trip to Selma Ended with a Brief Scare at Joint Base Andrews

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Mar 07, 2022 6:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Kamala Harris' Trip to Selma Ended with a Brief Scare at Joint Base Andrews

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Vice President Kamala Harris had a brief scare when she returned from her trip to Selma, Alabama. The administration was there to commemorate the 57th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," where state police beat up civil rights demonstrators protesting over lack of voting access. Upon return of Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, a vehicle with two occupants, one of them armed, blew past a security checkpoint. One person was arrested, the other is still at large. As a result, the base was locked down. This incident occurred around 9 PM last night (via Washington Examiner): 

A military base in Maryland where Vice President Kamala Harris and other top U.S. officials made a brief stop was placed on lockdown Sunday evening due to a security breach. Early reports spoke of an active shooter situation, though later it was reported there was an "armed individual" and no shots were fired.

[…]

Joint Base Andrews released a statement around 11:15 p.m. confirming a vehicle with two occupants blew past a security checkpoint, after which it was stopped and two individuals fled. One individual, who had a weapon, was apprehended, and the other was said to remain at large.

"At approximately 9 p.m. today, one vehicle drove through the security checkpoint and failed to adhere to commands of security personnel at the Main Gate on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland," the statement said. "The 316th Security Forces Group immediately deployed the barriers and stopped the vehicle. Two individuals fled the vehicle, and one was apprehended by 316th SFG. One individual remains at large. We can confirm that the individual who was apprehended had a weapon, but no shots have been fired. There is not an active shooter situation at Joint Base Andrews; however, the intruder’s whereabouts are currently unknown."

[…]

A White House official said all Cabinet members were safe and off base, which was still locked down just after 9:30 p.m., according to the Associated Press.

"A guard who searched our shuttle told us it is a confirmed 'armed individual' but that no shots were fired," the press pool reporter said in an update.

Harris is slated to travel to Eastern Europe within the coming days as the Russian-Ukrainian war rages. It's not the best decision. Harris has shown she is embarrassingly unprepared for any aspect of this job. 

Recommended
The Horror Of Biden’s Weakness
Kevin McCullough

"Ukraine is a country that's in Europe" is a literal quote from her assessment of this war. It's beyond pathetic. The security risks are probably too great for Joe Biden, but there's also the underlying fact that he can't do it. He physically and mentally cannot handle this job, which is why he's under lock and key. He went back to Delaware for some R&R to recharge. Take your time, Joey—it's not like there's anything going on right now. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Of Course, That’s Who America’s Socialists Blame for the Russia-Ukraine War
Matt Vespa
Watch: Russian Diplomat Brags About How Great America's Kremlin-Negotiated Nuclear Deal Will Be...For Iran
Guy Benson
This Is How Much Gas Prices Have Risen in One Week
Julio Rosas
Biden Looks Around the World For Oil While Ignoring One Major Country's Supply
Katie Pavlich
Russia Issues Unworkable Terms for a Ceasefire
Katie Pavlich
As DOJ Targets Parents, Fmr. Agent Running for Congress Warns FBI is 'Enforcement Arm of Biden's Agenda'
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular