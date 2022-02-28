Happy Hunting: European Union to Flood Ukraine With $500 Million in Arms

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is not going well. Vladimir Putin had planned the international reaction perfectly, but the secondary phase, the execution of the military operation, was drafted well. Russian tanks are running out of gas. Reportedly, the Ukrainians have killed 4,500 Russian troops. They’ve been unable to take the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Kharkiv, another major city, is fending off their offensives as well. He thought he could blitzkrieg the Ukrainians who have offered a tenacious resistance. They also did not mobilize enough men; 190,000 troops are not enough to take Ukraine.

JUST IN - EU will supply fighter jets to Ukraine: Borrel — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 27, 2022

BREAKING: The EU says fighter jets will be arriving in Ukraine within the hour — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) February 27, 2022

Some possible jets EU countries will supply to Ukraine https://t.co/1GEB4hLArz — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) February 28, 2022

Joe Biden slapped some sanctions and then went back to Delaware over the weekend. Reportedly, was there for a family funeral but where the hell was, he the rest of the time? Was he negotiating? The silence was astounding. The European Union acted as well over the weekend, declaring they’re going to give Ukraine some $500 million in arms, including fighter jets (via Axios):

The European Union will finance the purchase and delivery of $500 million worth weapons to Ukraine, marking the first time in the bloc's history that it will send arms to a country under attack. […] The new weapons program, which will be funded through the European Peace Facility, was announced Sunday alongside new sanctions on Russian aircraft, state media and the Belarus economy. The latest: The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during the Q&A portion of a press conference that member states will provide fighter jets to Ukraine, not just ammunition. "[Ukrainian Foreign] Minister Kuleba has been asking us that they need the kind of fighter jets that the Ukrainian army is able to operate. And we know what kind of planes, and some member states have these kind of planes," Borell said, in what's likely a reference to Soviet-era jets possessed by Eastern European countries. […] In addition to the centralized EU program, individual member states are taking their own steps to provide Ukraine with military aid and humanitarian assistance. Germany, which had come under intense criticism for refusing to export weapons to Ukraine during the military buildup, reversed its position and said it would send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles to Ukraine. Sweden, an EU member that is not in NATO and has historically maintained a neutral position in global conflicts, said it will send 5,000 anti-tank weapons, 5,000 helmets, 5,000 body shields and 135,000 field rations — as well as $50 million in funding directly to the Ukrainian military. Denmark will transfer 2,700 anti-tank weapons and allow volunteers to join a foreign brigade to fight with Ukraine. Belgium is sending an additional 3,000 machine guns and 200 anti-tank grenade launchers, Zelensky tweeted Sunday. Hungary said it would not provide arms to Ukraine but committed to sending 100,000 liters of fuel and 28 tons of food, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Obviously, the Ukrainians holding out and putting up a nasty resistance has played in their favor. I have no doubts that they needed the ammunition…yesterday. Right now, Ukraine said it was open to diplomatic talks with Russia which will be held near the Belarusian border. I’m not so sure that’s a good idea for obvious reasons.