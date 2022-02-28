Clown Show: Did You Notice What Was Ridiculous About FEMA's Nuclear Attack Advice?

Conservatism

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Feb 28, 2022 1:45 PM
You cannot make this up. I mean, you really cannot make this up. What’s worse is that it’s a recent update. It’s not old news or an update that fell by the wayside. The Federal Emergency Management Agency would like all of you to know that if there’s a heinous incident where there’s a nuclear attack, you better keep six feet apart from others in your shelter who are not members of your household. Oh, and wear a mask if you can. 

Again, what the hell is this nonsense? If a nuclear attack comes, no one cares about COVID infection. I know I’m stating the office but who thought this was a genius addendum to the guidelines here. When the missiles are flying, it’s over—for everyone. Human civilization is gone—but wear your mask. Really? The masks we’ve worn do not protect us from infection, and they really won’t protect us from the radiation that will slice through our cells like a blowtorch through butter. 

A nuke is coming but keep six feet apart and wear a mask. That’s Democratic governance. That’s Democrats in action. That’s having your priorities straight. I would say get off the crack pipe but we’ve blown $30 million to give out free ones. 

Oh, it's all here for you to read, by the way:

If warned of an imminent attack, immediately get inside the nearest building and move away from windows. This will help provide protection from the blast, heat, and radiation of the detonation.

When you have reached a safe place, try to maintain a distance of at least six feet between yourself and people who are not part of your household. If possible, wear a mask if you’re sheltering with people who are not a part of your household. Children under two years old, people who have trouble breathing, and those who are unable to remove masks on their own should not wear them.

