Clown Show: Did You Notice What Was Ridiculous About FEMA's Nuclear Attack Advice?

You cannot make this up. I mean, you really cannot make this up. What’s worse is that it’s a recent update. It’s not old news or an update that fell by the wayside. The Federal Emergency Management Agency would like all of you to know that if there’s a heinous incident where there’s a nuclear attack, you better keep six feet apart from others in your shelter who are not members of your household. Oh, and wear a mask if you can.

In case of a nuclear explosion, FEMA warns to try to keep 6 ft social distance and wear a mask for covid. You can’t make this up pic.twitter.com/LfxFX1dZoS — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 27, 2022

Looks like this page was just updated 2 days ago... pic.twitter.com/ovXy7t8fMz — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 28, 2022

There’s more pic.twitter.com/V6opwX07g0 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 28, 2022

Somebody got paid six figures of tax payer money to make these edits https://t.co/4b2DfBaKtb — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 27, 2022

Again, what the hell is this nonsense? If a nuclear attack comes, no one cares about COVID infection. I know I’m stating the office but who thought this was a genius addendum to the guidelines here. When the missiles are flying, it’s over—for everyone. Human civilization is gone—but wear your mask. Really? The masks we’ve worn do not protect us from infection, and they really won’t protect us from the radiation that will slice through our cells like a blowtorch through butter.

A nuke is coming but keep six feet apart and wear a mask. That’s Democratic governance. That’s Democrats in action. That’s having your priorities straight. I would say get off the crack pipe but we’ve blown $30 million to give out free ones.

Oh, it's all here for you to read, by the way: