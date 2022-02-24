With Biden Rudderless on Ukraine, Fox News Reporter Asks the Question That's on Everyone's Mind

What the hell is going on? Katie wrote this up earlier today, but Biden’s presser was a disaster. He admitted that the sanction doesn’t scare Russia. We’re deploying another 7,000 troops to Germany. Yet, the one move that could be a gut punch move is booting Russia from the SWIFT banking system which will prevent them from doing international commerce. Why are we holding that card in reserve? Biden says the new sanctions he’s going to roll out are just as devastating. I don’t know about that, but we seem to be stuck in neutral. More troops to Europe and more sanctions. None of this is stopping the war which obviously is the top aim for the United States, NATO, and the rest of Europe.

We’ve accused the Russian of engaging in kabuki theater on the diplomatic front, which is true, but we’ve been a pile of word salad on Ukraine. This notion about sanctions being a deterrent is laughable, and then we also deliver these overtures that we don’t want to fight Russia or have this situation boil down into unpleasantries. We’re going to slap you with economic pain, or at least that’s the intention, but we don’t want to become enemies. It’s poorly executed, to say the least. Additionally, when Russian troops started rolling into the rest of Ukraine, Biden was AWOL. He only emerged this afternoon to deliver remarks and answer some questions. One thing is clear: we have no idea what we’re doing. India is a major security partner, and we’re not on the same page. Also, it’s clear the Hillary Clinton ‘reset’ was an abject failure, another ghost of the Obama foreign policy has come to haunt us. It also seemed that the core figures of the White House press corps are also not convinced by the response to Russia from Biden.

Peter Doocy to Biden: “Did you underestimate Putin?” pic.twitter.com/8GQwHcMUBb — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 24, 2022

Peter Doocy: Mr. President, you're confident these sanctions are going to be as devastating as Russian bullets, tanks, and missiles.



Biden: Yes, yes I am. — Election Wizard ???? (@ElectionWiz) February 24, 2022

Pres. Biden responded to a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy on if he underestimated Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin pic.twitter.com/YaZYWg6F4T — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 24, 2022

Doocy: "[Y]ou're confident that these devastating sanctions are going to be as devastating as Russian missiles and bullets and tanks?



Biden: "Yes. Russian bullets, missiles, and tanks in Ukraine. Yes, I am." pic.twitter.com/TSHrJl5N1Q — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 24, 2022

Indian reporter @LalitKJha: "India is one of your major defense partners. Is India fully in sync with the United States on — on Russia?



Biden: "We're going to be — we’re in consultation with — with India today. We haven't resolved that completely." (14/14) pic.twitter.com/JbTeBcLLUi — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 24, 2022

NBC's @PeterAlexander: "You detailed...sanctions today & said...the impact it will have over time, but given the full scale invasion, given that you're not pursuing disconnecting Russia from...SWIFT...or other sanctions...respectfully, sir, what more are you waiting for? pic.twitter.com/8twykr5FP5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 24, 2022

CNN's @KaitlanCollins: "If sanctions cannot stop President Putin, what penalty can?"



Biden: "I didn't say sanctions couldn’t stop him."



Collins: "You've been talking about the threat of these sanctions for several weeks now." pic.twitter.com/LeJFxYpXol — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 24, 2022

CNN's @KaitlanCollins to Biden: "You said in recent weeks that big nations cannot bluff when it comes to something like this. You recently said that the idea of personally sanctioning President Putin is on the table. Is that a step that you’re prepared to take[?]" pic.twitter.com/95WTBY2YfP — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 24, 2022

ABC's @CeciliaVega to Biden: "Sanctions clearly have not been enough to deter Vladimir Putin...What is going to stop him? How and when does this end? And do you see him trying to go beyond Ukraine? And...is he threatening a nuclear strike?" pic.twitter.com/xpc2cNFAiW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 24, 2022

Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy triggered liberal America by asking if Biden underestimated Putin. Given some of these answers, it sort of looks like he did. Also, other media members asked pointed questions that seem to touch upon why this administration appears to be dithering on Ukraine.