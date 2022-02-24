Russia

Biden Stops Short of the Most Serious Sanctions for Russia

Feb 24, 2022
Source: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Speaking from the East Room of the White House Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced he is sending additional U.S. troops to Europe to bolster support for NATO allies. He was adamant U.S. soldiers will not be going to Ukraine and will not be fighting Russian troops. 

Biden also announced additional banking sanctions and freezes on Russian assets in the United States. He did not announce Russia would be disconnected from the SWIFT financial system and conceded European allies -- who get much of their energy from the Kremlin -- aren't onboard with doing so. He said the goal of sanctions is to deter President Vladimir Putin from further aggression. Sanctioning Putin directly is still on the table. 

When asked why the U.S. isn't implementing harsher penalties for Russia as Putin wages an unprovoked war on Ukraine, Biden said, “Let’s have another conversation in another month or so to see if they are working.” He also claimed Putin wouldn't necessarily be deterred by sanctions after saying for weeks sanctions are supposed to be a deterrent. 

While the Biden administration continues to say diplomacy is on the table, President Biden said today there is a "complete rupture" in U.S.-Russia relations. 

