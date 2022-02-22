CNN: It's Time to Admit Mitt Romney Was Right About Russia

This is an abject disaster. Katie wrote up Biden’s presser which drifted into incoherence at points, and he was late. You cannot be late to these sorts of pressers. Russia has invaded eastern Ukraine. There’s no indication that Russian military involvement will cease there. Vladimir Putin sees weakness. He’s going to push this as long and as far as he can. It’s funny how in 2012, then-candidate Mitt Romney was savaged by Democrats and the liberal media for naming Russia a major geopolitical foe. Well, he was right. I still have issues with Mitt Romney’s current positions as of late, but he was right in 2012. I also think we’re not focusing enough on China’s aggression but that’s a separate matter.

Democrats went from Russia is no big deal to ‘better dead than red’ in less than five years. The 2016 election spurred the current insanity about Russia on the Left for reasons you already know about. There’s also another rule: never trust Democrats with foreign policy. They’re always wrong, especially with their predictions and threat assessment. Finally, someone at CNN had the stones to finally admit that Romney was right about Russia who is rolling Joe Biden, the European Union, and the rest of the West with this Ukraine situation (via CNN):

“The 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back because the Cold War has been over for 20 years.”

— Barack Obama on Russia in 2012pic.twitter.com/vus7belvXl — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 22, 2022

"Russia, this is, without question, our number one geopolitical foe," Romney, who would be the Republican presidential nominee in the 2012 race against President Barack Obama, told Wolf Blitzer in March of that year. "They — they fight every cause for the world's worst actors." Obama and his team pounced on the comment, insisting that it showed Romney was hopelessly out of touch when it came to the threats facing the US. […] …today, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine, Romney's comments look very, very different. And by "different," I mean "right," as even some Democrats are now acknowledging. "This action by Putin further confirms that Mitt Romney was right when he called Russia the number one geopolitical foe," California Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu said on CNN Monday night. […] What looked like a major flub during the 2012 campaign -- and was used as a political cudgel by Obama -- now looks very, very different. It should serve as a reminder that history is not written in the moment -- and that what something looks like in that moment is not a guarantee of what it will always look like.

Joe Biden in 2019: "Putin knows that when I am president of the United States his days of tyranny and trying to intimidate the United States and those in Eastern Europe are over." pic.twitter.com/aP2S6hsO95 — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 22, 2022

Yeah, if there’s one thing liberals know next to nothing about, it’s history. They’re illiterate when it comes to this area. They’re actively trying to erase American history with academically fraudulent projects like 1619 and critical race theory.

Leading up to the 2020 election, there was tough talk about how Democrats would stand up to Russia. Democrats are weak. Putin knows this and probably knew that Biden was the weakest of all.

This is what failure looks like, folks. It was years in the making, even before Trump even considered running for president. Obama did nothing when Crimea was annexed. Putin just waited. He had time. He wasn’t going anywhere given his political standing in Russia.

Last Note: Goes without saying that CNN doesn't deserve to pat itself on the back on this one either. Yes, a good post about how they were wrong, but that last graf was interesting: