Toronto Star: 'Justin Castreau' Invoking Emergencies Act Shows His Government Is an Epic Failure

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared war on his own people. The Freedom Convoy truckers could soon see their rigs towed. The creepiest part is that the government can seize bank accounts of people suspected of supporting this cause. Free speech has been gutted up North albeit temporarily. That’s what Trudy’s government says, but while some might support the PM invoking the Emergencies Act, the Toronto Star has ripped the government. In short, the publication noted that this move was the clearest sign showing that this government has failed. They also wondered why the act was even invoked. The claims given by Trudeau aren’t anything new. They’ve existed for almost three weeks now. There are laws already on the books that could have dealt with the protests since that was the original aim. The paper was also flummoxed as to why the Ottawa police were abjectly pathetic in their response (via Toronto Star):

Many will cheer the Trudeau government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to deal with border blockades and the occupation of Ottawa. They’re fed up with the protests and that’s entirely understandable. But we will not join the cheering. Federal emergency powers may now be necessary as a last resort, but going that route is a shocking admission of failure by governments at all levels. […] …in Ottawa, in particular, we’ve seen none of that over the past two and a half weeks. Instead, we’ve seen dithering and buck-passing all round. Indeed, until a couple of days ago the federal government’s position was that local authorities had “all the tools and resources they need” to deal with the occupation. But now, all of a sudden, the federal government is taking the extraordinary measure of invoking the Emergencies Act for the first time since the law was passed in 1988. Even if those powers will be, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday, time-limited, geographically targeted, and don’t involve actually bringing in the military. So what changed? Listening to the prime minister, it wasn’t entirely clear. He said the occupation and border blockades are illegal and economically damaging; that’s true, but it was true last week and the week before as well. […] Perhaps the hope is that this dramatic move will stiffen the spine of police and finally make them enforce the law. The Trudeau government should certainly hope so, because it now truly owns this crisis.

Trudeau left the table. Instead of meeting with the truckers, he fled into the hills and supposedly caught COVID. Independent media spoke to these truckers, published their stores, and shocker—they’re not insane right-wingers. They’re vast. They’re diverse. They’re not monolithic in the slightest. It’s made the Trudeau government’s move to just ignore these people worse regarding their COVID regime. It’s not working. It’s time for it to end as we enter the endemic phase of this virus. These people can’t govern. Seizing people’s assets for merely having a contrary opinion is the proof of that.

