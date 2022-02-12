Anthony Weiner Is Back

So, former congressman and convicted sex offender Anthony Weiner is making something of a comeback. No, this isn’t the springboard for a return to public life. That is forever closed, but the man needs something to do, I guess. I don’t know why he feels that way. Any man slapped with such charges would rightfully stay away…forever. Instead, Carlos Danger will be featured on a radio show with former Republican mayoral candidate and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa. Could this be the start of Weiner’s radio career? Who knows (via PageSix):

In what may be the oddest coupling in radio history, former Democratic Congressman Anthony Weiner will be co-hosting a New York show with Guardian Angels founder and former Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa. The ex-pol — who was sidelined by a number of sexting scandals, and sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for transferring obscene material to a minor — will co-host a new opinion program called “The Left vs The Right” on John Catsimatidis’ 77 WABC Radio starting this weekend. But Weiner says the new high-profile gig isn’t part of a larger comeback plan as a media maven. “I am not going back into public life, I am doing a radio show with a friend of mine,” he exclusively tells Page Six. He added, “It’s not a conscious decision,” before joking to us, “I have a face for radio, but I don’t know if I have a place in radio as a career. Sometimes it is what it is.” We’re told the new show — which will focus on topics affecting New York City — will give equal time to the conservative and liberal perspectives, and will also not shy away from Weiner’s past.

Well, at least it’s no holds barred in that regard, but do we really need to relive Weiner’s sexting escapades, one of which featured his young son in the background. And if that’s not nasty enough, the photo he sent of himself was to a then-15-year-old girl. How do we feel about this? I feel like this would be as if Roman Polanski announced he was returning to fashion photography.

Weiner was seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party. He was married to Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s top aide, but then the sexting circus began which killed his political career. It led to his resignation from Congress in 2011. It then destroyed his 2013 New York City mayoral hopes. Why Huma stuck with him is a mystery, though her mentor, Hillary, stuck with Bill Clinton. Bill became president. Maybe Huma was hoping for the same with Anthony. Win the mayor’s race, then maybe mount a comeback, and win back his old congressional seat. There was the US Senate or maybe the governor’s mansion. Options abound, but the man’s sexting habit killed everything. You reap what you sow, dude.

'Carlos Danger' did give us some amazing stories though.




