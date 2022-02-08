Shocker: Capitol Police Surveillance Operation Is Really a Full-Blown Spy Operation...And a GOP Rep Caught Them

In January, we discussed how the Capitol Police were going to do background checks on certain visitors who visited Congress. It’s the post-January 6 regime. Is it spying? They claim that they will only use public information. The punchline was that they likened these reviews to journalists doing background research. They may not call it spying, but almost everyone will feel like their privacy has been violated. It’s meant to chill constituents meeting with their elected leaders. Period. Now, we find out that this little operation may go way beyond just a simple social media review. GOP Congressman Troy Nehls (R-TX) had a lengthy Twitter thread about how his office was illegally spied on by the Capitol Police.

They accessed his office when Congress was in recess last year and took photographs of confidential legislative documents illegally. Days later, Capitol Police officers dressed as construction workers tried to enter his office again but were caught by a member of his staff. Neither Congressman Nehls nor his senior staff was informed that they were the subjects of an investigation.

??BREAKING??



The @CapitolPolice Intelligence Division investigated my office illegally and one of my staffers caught them in the act.



Thread?? — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 8, 2022

Two days later on Monday November 22, 2021 (Thanksgiving week), three intelligence officers attempted to enter my office while the House was in recess. — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 8, 2022

.@CapitolPolice never informed myself or senior level staff of their investigation and the reasons are clear. — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 8, 2022

Maybe it is because I have been a vocal critic of @SpeakerPelosi, the @January6thCmte, and @CapitolPolice leadership about their handling of January 6th, the death of Ashli Babbitt and the subsequent SHAM investigation. — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 8, 2022

“They had no authority to photograph my office, let alone investigate myself or members of my staff. So, why is the Capitol Police Leadership maliciously investigating me in an attempt to destroy me and my character?” he asked.

He believes that he’s being targeted by Nancy Pelosi as he’s a vocal critic, along with the entire investigation into January 6 and the Ashli Babbitt shooting. I wouldn’t be shocked if this was the case.

We’ll see what happens.