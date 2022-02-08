Conservatism

Shocker: Capitol Police Surveillance Operation Is Really a Full-Blown Spy Operation...And a GOP Rep Caught Them

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Feb 08, 2022 12:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Shocker: Capitol Police Surveillance Operation Is Really a Full-Blown Spy Operation...And a GOP Rep Caught Them

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In January, we discussed how the Capitol Police were going to do background checks on certain visitors who visited Congress. It’s the post-January 6 regime. Is it spying? They claim that they will only use public information. The punchline was that they likened these reviews to journalists doing background research. They may not call it spying, but almost everyone will feel like their privacy has been violated. It’s meant to chill constituents meeting with their elected leaders. Period. Now, we find out that this little operation may go way beyond just a simple social media review. GOP Congressman Troy Nehls (R-TX) had a lengthy Twitter thread about how his office was illegally spied on by the Capitol Police.

They accessed his office when Congress was in recess last year and took photographs of confidential legislative documents illegally. Days later, Capitol Police officers dressed as construction workers tried to enter his office again but were caught by a member of his staff. Neither Congressman Nehls nor his senior staff was informed that they were the subjects of an investigation.

“They had no authority to photograph my office, let alone investigate myself or members of my staff. So, why is the Capitol Police Leadership maliciously investigating me in an attempt to destroy me and my character?” he asked.

He believes that he’s being targeted by Nancy Pelosi as he’s a vocal critic, along with the entire investigation into January 6 and the Ashli Babbitt shooting. I wouldn’t be shocked if this was the case.

We’ll see what happens.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
New Zealand PM: Vaccine Side Effects Show It's 'Doing What It Should'
Spencer Brown
Chris Wallace's CNN Gig Is Not Going Well
Matt Vespa
DC Bar Owner Doesn't Regret Anti-Police Tweets Even After Gunmen Attempt to Rob His Business
Julio Rosas
Is There Really Tension Between DeSantis and Trump? The Florida Governor Weighs In.
Leah Barkoukis
Dam Breaking? Blue States Starting to Drop School Mask Mandates
VIP
Guy Benson
Glenn Youngkin Nabs Another Victory Against Mask Fanatics
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular