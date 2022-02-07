Eyeroll: MSNBC Guest's Take on True Meaning Behind 'Make America Great Again' Will Make You Laugh

Nothing shocks anymore. Think of the most insane, most far-out analysis for…anything that you jokingly think will be targeted by the Left for being racist, sexist, misogynistic, transphobic, or whatever—and some left-winger has already written a manifesto about it. I don’t know whether to be entertained or outright disturbed. This is a daily occurrence. So, when a guest goes on MSNBC to say that the real meaning behind ‘Make America Great Again’ is to kill black people, it doesn’t shock anymore, does it? You knew long before that someone on the Left felt this way. It was just a refresher. It’s also not shocking that this person blurted this out on Joy Reid’s show, one of the most insufferable on television. It’s not even eye-roll-worthy anymore. It’s just a day that ends in “y” now (via Mediaite):

MSNBC guest Brittany Packnett Cunningham claimed on Thursday night that implicit in the phrase “Make America Great Again” is a desire to engage in racially motivated murder. Cunningham, a progressive political activist based in Missouri, joined The ReidOut to discuss a controversial bill that might soon update her state’s self-defense laws. SB666, which is currently being debated by lawmakers, would make those who use deadly force immune from criminal or civil liability, with few caveats. The bill states that law enforcement agencies “may use standard procedures for investigating the use or threatened use of force, but the agency may not arrest the person for using or threatening to use force unless the agency determines that there is probable cause that the force that was used or threatened was unlawful.”

Anything that catches on that isn’t supportive of the liberal agenda is code for 'kill nonwhites.' Are you seeing the pattern? You know it already. 'Make America Great Again' is effective. It's catchy. And it helped get Donald Trump elected president. Before 2016, it helped get Bill Clinton elected. It’s not necessarily a new slogan, guys. It was just used by someone you didn’t like to win an election, so now it’s racist. What else is new?

Make America Great Again is the new ‘cut down the tall trees.’ Really?

Yes. This is why we can’t have conversations anymore because the other side is genuinely insane.