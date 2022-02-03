Oh, So That's What Whoopi Goldberg Could Do Following Her Suspension

Whoopi Goldberg is “livid” and “humiliated” over her two-week suspension on ‘The View.’ She might quit. Is it true? Who knows? But Whoopi is having a moment right now. Let her blow off some steam and cool down because we’ve all said things that we don’t mean when we’re in a rage. The longtime host was asked to leave a brief leave of absence after she made appalling remarks about the Holocaust. Goldberg tried to say that one of the most heinous crimes in history was not about race but our inhumanity toward one another. The discussion that kicked off this circus was about a Tennessee school board’s recent decision to ban ‘Maus,’ a graphic novel about the Holocaust.

Sparks fly as The View panel confronts Whoopi after she says "the Holocaust isn't about race. No. It's not about race."

"Well, the considered Jews a different race," Joy Behar says.



"But it's about white supremacy. It's about going after Jews and Gypsies," Ana Navarro adds. pic.twitter.com/GZwZSi2qXi — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 31, 2022

It was stupid. It was historically illiterate. Whoopi apologized, but it wasn’t enough. Let’s see what happens in two weeks (via NY Post):

Whoopi Goldberg is “livid” after she was suspended from “The View” over her claim that the Holocaust was “not about race” — and is telling co-workers she is going to quit the show, according to a source. Goldberg, 66, feels “humiliated” at being disciplined by ABC execs after she followed their advice to apologize for the ill-conceived comments, a well-placed insider told The Post. “She feels ABC executives mishandled this. She followed their playbook. She went on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ and then apologized again on ‘The View’ the next day,” a source said. The source added that while Goldberg is taking the suspension hard and says she wants to leave the show, insiders believe she’s likely just sounding off. “Her ego has been hurt and she’s telling people she’s going to quit,” the source said. “Suspension from ‘The View’ is like getting suspended from Bravo. The bar is very low.”

I do want to say this is ridiculous, but this is the ‘woke’ mob’s rules. Eventually, everyone is consumed by this nonsense, even staunch liberals like Whoopi.