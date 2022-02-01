Sean Penn Tests 'Woke' Mob With Remarks About Masculinity That Could Get Him Canceled

If this isn’t too shocking for all you Sean Penn fans out there, I apologize. All I know about the two-time Academy Award winner is that he’s a phenomenal actor, but also super liberal. Being firmly on the Left, one could assume rightly that they’re supportive of the political correctness agenda. They’re ‘woke.’ And love to play the pronoun game, right? Well, not Sean Penn. What he said about the current state of masculinity came out of left field. I know the actor is has a history of making controversial remarks, but this one does test the ‘woke’ waters. It could lead to the mob grabbing their pitchforks. I think even when he initially said it, people didn’t believe it which is why he was asked to clarify his remarks. He didn’t clarify anything. He meant what he said. Men wear skirts because of cowardly genes, and they’ve become overly feminized (via Variety):

Sean Penn doubled down in an interview with The Independent on his belief that “men have become quite feminized.” The two-time Oscar winner generated headlines earlier this month after telling one newspaper, “I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized. I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them.” When asked by The Independent to clarify these comments, Penn said, “I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminized. I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them. There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”

Wow. You could see why the ‘woke’ probably did a double-take. After all, this unhinged slice thinks that gender doesn’t exist and that biological males can compete in women’s sports. What Penn said just took a 12-gauge shotgun blast to that narrative. So, he’s not a conservative, but he’s not woke either. I can live with that. Bill Maher is very much in the same vein. He’s liberal. He’s proud to be liberal, but he’s not insane like these PC-obsessed ‘woke’ clowns that are taking over the Democratic Party and American liberalism.