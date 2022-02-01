Joe Manchin Just Torched Democrats' Hopes for Build Back Better

Democrats need something to run on in 2022. There’s literally nothing that can save them. Inflation is through the roof. The border is still a mess. The supply chain crisis is ongoing, and Biden seems to be saber-rattling for war in Ukraine. The man is a disaster. His approvals are a dumpster fire as well. Democrats don’t want this guy near him on the campaign trail, especially the 25-30 moderates who tied themselves to this sinking ship called Build Back Better. Biden promised his party he could deliver Manchin on this bill. That was a total and complete lie. Now, both sides have little to no reason to trust him—and rightfully so. From the get-go, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) was hesitant to back this spending bill. The price tag was nuts. It had nutty action items. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) also had her reservations. Both joined the GOP to reject this legislative circus. It’s dead. And yet, Democrats have yet to learn that they cannot give the nation a Bolshevik makeover. They have no mandate. It’s a 50-50 Senate.

They also don’t seem to get that this bill is dead. And that’s not just opinion. That’s a direct quote from Manchin. It’s dead (via AP/ABC News):

Sen. Joe Manchin declared Tuesday that President Joe Biden's vast social and environment bill is “dead,” using his strongest language to date to underscore that any revival of Democrats' top domestic priorities would have to arise from fresh negotiations. The remarks by the West Virginia Democrat didn't substantively alter the stance he'd taken in December, when he said he couldn't support the legislation as written, essentially dooming it. But his latest comments illustrated the election-year challenges facing his party as it struggles to resuscitate parts of the package and win over voters weary of the two-year-old pandemic and coping with the worst inflation in decades. “What Build Back Better bill?” Manchin said Tuesday, using the legislation’s name, when reporters asked about it. “There is no, I mean, I don’t know what you’re all talking about.” Asked if he’d had any talks about it, he added, “No, no, no no. It’s dead.” Manchin has repeatedly said he remains open to talks aimed at crafting a smaller bill that could include its provisions aimed at reducing carbon emissions, creating free pre-Kindergarten programs and increasing federal health care subsidies. But he has said negotiations have yet to begin. That lack of activity, along with Biden's dismal approval rating in polls, has prompted Democratic worries that the effort could fade away. “I'm open to talk to everybody, always have been,” he said Monday. “I just want to make sure we find a balance and something we can afford, and do it and do it right.”

And that’s the thing—on paper, a smaller bill could happen, but the progressive wing will never go for that. This is the far left’s best chance to get their socialist agenda passed, or at least some version of it. They’re not going to compromise on that. They also have nothing to fear. Most of these Democrats hail from D-plus-700 districts. They’re not going to lose re-election. In fact, the mere ability to say they’re for the bill probably clinches their 2022 win already. It’s literally the best job for these folks. They can do nothing but whine and go on MSNBC all the time, do nothing, and still have a cozy six-figure job.

On the flip side, the Left’s unhinged and out of control war against Manchin-Sinema will only further entrench these two concerning their opposition. Sinema hails from a purple state. She could see a primary challenge. Manchin probably secured a solid footing to win another term when that time comes. There will be no progressive challenger in West Virginia. There are none. And when you get the likes of Bette Midler who trash his state as a bunch of illiterate rednecks, I’m sure that will really convince him to change his mind. She did apologize, but her initial view was very much in line with how liberal America views places where they don’t dominate.

‘We hate you, but please work with us’ is an interesting messaging strategy. It always has been.