Ex-Clinton Cabinet Member Apologizes for Saying That He Wanted Sinema to Be Manhandled Over Filibuster Vote

I mean, he probably shouldn’t have deleted it because the Internet is forever, Bob. Robert Reich served as labor secretary under Bill Clinton and was quite angry about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (D-AZ) decision to not join the radical Left’s ploy to nuke the filibuster and pass an elections takeover bill. This is the bill that Democrats think would end voting rights for everyone if it doesn’t pass. It’s pathetic theater, but Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) joined the GOP to stop the nuking of the filibuster which was needed. We all knew this was going to fail. Sinema-Manchin shouted their opposition for weeks prior to Chuck Schumer’s ‘Hail Mary’ throw here. He only managed to embarrass his party, but Reich is a close runner-up for his tweet that insinuated that Sinema should be slapped around for her filibuster vote.

Progressive men are very feminist and support strong women, except for when they advocate for violence against women who step out of line, like Kyrsten Sinema. https://t.co/yEcMnP8iKD — Christina Pushaw ?? (@ChristinaPushaw) January 20, 2022

She shook hands with her Republican colleagues on the night of the vote. How dare she? Leah covered this story first. In Democratic Party circles, violence against women is only okay when we do it. Reich tried to backtrack.

“Last night I deleted a tweet because it was widely misinterpreted and distorted by conservative media. ‘Back of the hand’ is an idiom for rebuke. I wholeheartedly condemn violence against women.”

Last night I deleted a tweet because it was widely misinterpreted and distorted by conservative media. "Back of the hand" is an idiom for rebuke. I wholeheartedly condemn violence against women. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 20, 2022

Yeah, way to get smacked by your own boomerang, dude.