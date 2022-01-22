Joe Biden

Ex-Clinton Cabinet Member Apologizes for Saying That He Wanted Sinema to Be Manhandled Over Filibuster Vote

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jan 22, 2022 6:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Ex-Clinton Cabinet Member Apologizes for Saying That He Wanted Sinema to Be Manhandled Over Filibuster Vote

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

I mean, he probably shouldn’t have deleted it because the Internet is forever, Bob. Robert Reich served as labor secretary under Bill Clinton and was quite angry about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (D-AZ) decision to not join the radical Left’s ploy to nuke the filibuster and pass an elections takeover bill. This is the bill that Democrats think would end voting rights for everyone if it doesn’t pass. It’s pathetic theater, but Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) joined the GOP to stop the nuking of the filibuster which was needed. We all knew this was going to fail. Sinema-Manchin shouted their opposition for weeks prior to Chuck Schumer’s ‘Hail Mary’ throw here. He only managed to embarrass his party, but Reich is a close runner-up for his tweet that insinuated that Sinema should be slapped around for her filibuster vote. 

She shook hands with her Republican colleagues on the night of the vote. How dare she? Leah covered this story first. In Democratic Party circles, violence against women is only okay when we do it. Reich tried to backtrack.

“Last night I deleted a tweet because it was widely misinterpreted and distorted by conservative media. ‘Back of the hand’ is an idiom for rebuke. I wholeheartedly condemn violence against women.”

Yeah, way to get smacked by your own boomerang, dude. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Why the Loss of Donors for Kyrsten Sinema is So Ironic
Rebecca Downs
WH Adviser Cedric Richmond: Election Laws in Red States 'Would Allow People to Subvert' the 2022 Election
Landon Mion
Mask Plan for VA's Largest School District Involves Suspension Threats, Claims to Be 'Within a Caring Culture'
Rebecca Downs
The 'Glenn Youngkin Has COVID' Game Has Begun With Liberals
Matt Vespa

Let Them Drink Margaritas: Here’s What Psaki Said to Americans Who Are Angry About the State of the Country
Matt Vespa
Denver School Teaches Elementary Schoolers to Support BLM, Be Queer Affirming and to Disrupt Nuclear Family
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular