Here Is CNN's Don Lemon Going on a Cringeworthy Rant Against the Unvaccinated

It's not about the facts. It’s about the narrative, even if it’s on life support. Even after it suffers brain death, you must peddle the talking points that aim only to make liberals feel better about their crappy political opinions. That’s CNN’s job. MSNBC is the classic back-alley hooker for that too—they always seek to satisfy their customers. The COVID vaccine wars are over. The messaging is over. American who wanted the vaccine have already received it And even those people aren’t rushing to get boosted with tens of millions remaining eligible for that additional shot. Those who are unvaccinated will remain so—it’s America. It’s a free country. Deal with it.

Also, the latest Omicron wave shows that the vaccinated and unvaccinated can contract and spread the virus. The vaccine does prevent serious illness and death, but the narrative that the unvaccinated are the bane of our existence, that this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and that the vaccine can stop the spread is over. Done. Still, CNN’s Don Lemon decided to go on this cringeworthy rant against the unvaccinated because to them—it’s akin to smearing rural voters which is what people who watch this “news” network get off to daily (via Mediaite):

"We have to start doing things for the greater good of society and not for idiots who think that they can do their own research, or that they are above the law and they can break the rules." - Don Lemon pic.twitter.com/wLUOZklmsF — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 18, 2022

CNN host Don Lemon said that people who aren’t vaccinated should not be listened to or part of “polite society,” and that society must do things for “the greater good” not “idiots.” […] Lemon, citing statistics from the CDC that he presumably researched, said “the unvaccinated people in the U.S., they’re key to the reason that coronavirus, the variants are emerging. And that the reason – I’m looking at the stats from the CDC – and the reason why it’s replicating and mutating. It’s because of unvaccinated people, who are doing their own research online!” “I can’t do my own research better than experts who do have devoted their lives to medical and scientific research,” said Lemon, adding that if you don’t “believe in science” that you shouldn’t take planes. […] The host pointed out that without vaccines, polio and smallpox wouldn’t have been eradicated. “Because your parents had the wherewithal and the sense to get you vaccinated as a child.” “They were told that they had to,” said Hunt. “That you had to! Because what?” Lemon affirmed. “Because we have to start doing things for the greater good of society and not for idiots who think that they can do their own research, or that they are above the law and they can break the rules.”

It’s about control. Don Lemon is just mad people like me are free thinkers and resist their demands. They don’t own us and no amount of coercion will change that. https://t.co/jMUu4ED5rG — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) January 18, 2022

What rule, man? The OSHA vaccine mandate has been trashed by the Supreme Court. There is no nationwide law that we all must be vaccinated. There never will be. Don is just mad that no one is listening to him or his learned inner-circle who think they know best—they don’t. The science has been all over, the protocols contradictory, and the messaging abysmal. Are we shocked that there’s a lot of skepticism out there? Also, it just amazes me that liberals are wary about the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccine over autism fears, but think that we should all be tied down and jabbed for COVID. Pick a side, guys? Liberals have always been some of the most vocal vaccine skeptics out there prior to COVID. Kamala Harris was also an OG COVID vaccine skeptic let’s not forget that.