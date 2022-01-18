What a Democratic Strategist Just Said Proves Liberals Are Their Own Worst Enemy

They have no record to run on for the 2022 midterms. The filibuster ploy has blown up in their faces. Build Back Better has been torched. The bill that would federalize all elections and tilt them in favor of the Democrats is going to die a legislative death as well. What American voter see is an inflation crisis that out of control. A supply chain crisis that has yet to be truly tackled by this administration. A southern border that’s swiss cheese, along with Omicron shredding the big promise of shutting down the virus. We’re rapidly approaching a grim benchmark: more people will have died of COVID under Biden than Trump. By his own words, Biden, who blamed Trump for COVID deaths, should be forced to resign. He won’t but the Democratic Party is sucking and the only way to fix that is to…bash its loyal supporters.

That’s what Democratic strategist Paul Begala, a regular on CNN, said this week. Begala made his name with Bill Clinton’s 1992 victory. Apparently, the real issue Democrats are facing right now is that their people suck.

Lol telling your voters they suck is a heckuva turnout strategy https://t.co/BJA20yIVcS — Abigail Marone ???? (@abigailmarone) January 18, 2022

Democratic strategist @PaulBegala: "I think the problem for the Democrats right now is not that they have bad leaders. They have bad followers." pic.twitter.com/gAXuDc1IYi — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 17, 2022

‘It’s your fault’—that’s the message. Yikes (via Mediaite):

Begala was reacting to a comment from Arndrea Waters King, the wife of Martin Luther King III, who is the son of Martin Luther King Jr. “What we’ve seen with President Biden is what happens when he puts his full force and power behind an issue like infrastructure,” she told Politico. “What we want to see is that same power and passion being put behind voting rights,” CNN’s Poppy Harlow asked Begala to respond. “Do you think that’s fair criticism? Did President Biden put more effort into getting infrastructure passed, for example?” Begala responded by saying that the problem isn’t the Democratic leadership. Instead, it’s the children who are wrong. “Well, he got infrastructure passed and that’s a good thing because success can breed success,” Begala said. “He is putting the full force of the presidency behind it. I think the problem for the Democrats right now is not that they have bad leaders. They have bad followers, ok?”

“Brilliant strategy,” replied Larry O’Connor.

Abigail Marone, press secretary of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), said it’s a “heckuva turnout strategy” for Democrat to tell their own people they’re awful.

Begala, like the rest of his party, is still throwing a fit that Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) both decided to stick to their guns and not go along with this awful ‘hail Mary’ attempt by Schumer to nuke the filibuster. Maybe realize you can’t do much with 48 senators. You don’t have the votes, Chuck. Stop holding these dumb votes and draft legislation that can pass. The same goes for the House. Democrats only have a four-seat majority. You can’t go all Fidel Castro on everything. Also, with Biden-Harris’ approval being in the 30s, no one is afraid of you. No one.