South Korea's Latest Political Movement Aims...To Purge the Nation of Feminism

Well, if you’re a woke South Korean and hoping to import the political correctness crusade to the country, you’re going to face fierce opposition. There is a growing anti-woke revolution brewing in South Korea where feminism is viewed as a mental illness by some. Chants of “out with the man-haters” are being heard. It’s become an issue for the upcoming presidential election. The issues at the core of this debate are quite similar here, especially when it comes to fake rape accusations. Anti-feminists in South Korea noted the delays men experience getting into the job market due to the country’s mandatory military service for all males.

Granted, traditionally, South Korean society was super conservative regarding gender roles. That has changed, but those wanting to purge the nation of feminism want to be clear that they don’t hate women, nor do they want to stop the elevation of their rights. They just feminism as “a social evil” (via NYT):

They have shown up whenever women rallied against sexual violence and gender biases in South Korea. Dozens of young men, mostly dressed in black, taunted the protesters, squealing and chanting, “Thud! Thud!” to imitate the noise they said the “ugly feminist pigs” made when they walked. “Out with man haters!” they shouted. “Feminism is a mental illness!” On the streets, such rallies would be easy to dismiss as the extreme rhetoric of a fringe group. But the anti-feminist sentiments are being amplified online, finding a vast audience that is increasingly imposing its agenda on South Korean society and politics. […] South Korea is reckoning with a new type of political correctness enforced by angry young men who bristle at any forces they see as undermining opportunity — and feminists, in their mind, are enemy No. 1. Inequality is one of the most delicate issues in South Korea, a nation with deepening economic uncertainty, fed by runaway housing prices, a lack of jobs and a widening income gap. […] “We don’t hate women, and we don’t oppose elevating their rights,” said Bae In-kyu, 31, the head of Man on Solidarity, one of the country’s most active anti-feminist groups. “But feminists are a social evil.” The group spearheads the street rallies and runs a YouTube channel with 450,000 subscribers. To its members, feminists equal man haters. Its motto once read, “Till the day all feminists are exterminated!”

Imagine our woke folks going to South Korea—and seeing this. They’d have a meltdown. Yet, I think the overarching theme here is that feminists are just terrible messengers. They say they don’t hate men, though everyone sees them as such. They say they’re a moment that’s for the equality of all people, but everyone sees them as exclusionary. It also doesn’t help that people also view feminism as being led by a bunch of miserable, humorless women. It seems that’s how it’s viewed internationally as well. Also, sorry if you knew this already—I just don’t pay attention to what these people do 24/7.