Pelosi: GOP's Push for Election Integrity Is a 'Legislative Continuation of January 6th'

Well, we all saw this coming from three thousand miles away. The Democrats don't have a legislative record. They don’t have ‘Build Back Better.’ The moderate wing has most if not all their members attached to the hyper-left-wing spending bill that got its throat slit by Joe Manchin. They have nothing. They have an increasingly unpopular president who can’t create jobs. They have soaring inflation. COVID has not been shut down. The border crisis is ongoing. It’s been a long year of failure and incompetence. So, what’s left for the Democrats? Yelling about January 6.

I’m not kidding. Chuck Schumer threw a ‘Hail Mary’ pass concerning tweaking the filibuster rules to vote for their elections bill which will federalize all contests in favor of the Democratic Party. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) said, ‘hell no.’ It’s a 50-50 Senate, Chuck. You can’t do that. You can’t do these things. How many times will you crash and burn on these left-wing initiatives for you to see that? I mean I hope he doesn’t because every time Democrats fail is both good for the country and highly entertaining, but man—get a clue. As Republican state legislatures continue to pass laws that ensure election integrity, the Democrats have cried racism, Jim Crow, and a host of other things from the universe of NPR. No one cares. So, Pelosi decided to take it a step further by declaring that all GOP-led efforts for election integrity were a “legislative continuation of January 6” (via CNBC):

NOW - Pelosi: "What the Republicans are doing across the country, is really a legislative continuation of January 6th."pic.twitter.com/g8rZd5BioW — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 9, 2022

January 6th is the Democrats' midterm campaign strategy. https://t.co/YXMco4Zdhp — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) January 9, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday likened Republican efforts to impose tough voting restrictions and change state election laws to the Jan. 6 insurrection. “What the Republicans are doing across the country is really a legislative continuation of what they did on Jan. 6, which is to undermine our democracy, to undermine the integrity of our elections, to undermine the voting power, which is the essence of a democracy,” Pelosi, D-Calif., said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.” Following the 2020 election, some Republican state lawmakers began introducing tougher voting measures that critics said would make it more difficult for some groups to vote. That push is expected to continue in 2022, a crucial year with the midterm elections in November. Pelosi on Sunday stressed the need to pass a voting rights bill known as the Freedom to Vote Act, which has gained full Democratic support. Democrats, who want to pass the legislation before the 2022 midterm, had tried and failed to pass voting rights bills several times last year. Republicans blocked every effort.

These people are truly their own worst enemy. Biden was elected in a free and fair election, though we need a Democrat-only election bill or something. It’s just blatantly obvious what they’re doing.

Democracy is under threat…unless we pass Democrat-only bills and vote only for Democrats. It’s beyond comical.