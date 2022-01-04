The Latest Effort to Pressure Joe Manchin on Biden Bill Will Fail for a Very Simple Reason

So, did this catch any steam because I really haven’t seen much about the local West Virginia effort from the Left that is gearing up to tell Sen. Joe Manchin that he’s a very, very bad man for opposing the Build Back Better bill. The Democratic senator delivered the kill shot to the bill when he announced, after weeks of talks, that he cannot get behind the legislation. It ruined Christmas for a lot of liberals. His fellow Democrats felt he had betrayed them. He didn’t. They just didn’t listen. He told them exactly what nutty items needed to be nixed to get his support which was key in a 50-50 Senate. They didn’t do that. Now, a $250k effort is being launched to pressure Manchin at home (via The Hill):

A coalition of West Virginia advocacy groups has launched a $250,000 ad campaign to encourage Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) to put his support behind the Build Back Better Act after he said this week he would not be voting on the key piece of legislation. The WV New Jobs Coalition — made up of groups such as the West Virginia Working Families Party and the West Virginia Citizens Action Group — released a television ad as well as ads in five newspapers. "Everyone is talking about inflation. Well, you know what would cut inflation and put money in West Virginia families' pockets? Build Back Better," the TV ad states. "Joe, we need your help. Vote for Build Back Better." […] The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), which represents coal miners in West Virginia, also called on Manchin to reverse his decision this week, pointing to the benefits that coal workers would be afforded with the passage of the Build Back Better plan. Coal workers suffering from black lung would receive benefits, and tax incentives would encourage manufacturers to build facilities in coalfields.

Yeah, there’s a difference between what the union leadership says and how the rank-and-file feel about the matter. Donald Trump won West Virginia by 39 points. Joe Biden didn’t even break 30 percent of the vote here. Every single county went red. If that doesn’t say ‘this isn’t Joe Biden’ country—I don’t know what will. It’s the benefit for Manchin. He can oppose this bill and mute all the noise from the Left. There are no left-wingers in his state that pose a threat. All Manchin must worry about is a good GOP candidate being able to beat him when he’s up for re-election. This move probably yielded some dividends back home. The Squad can’t do anything either. Their brand of politics is especially DOA here. So, shout all you want, left-wingers. Manchin is sitting pretty drinking his moonshine.