Florida Set to Join Coveted Second Amendment Club

Florida is an oasis of freedom. It's why everyone is sprinting down there. It's also a state the liberal media hates. They hate it because Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis owns them. At every turn and every corner, they've tried to attack him to no avail. He's just too good. How many haymakers has DeSantis blocked? The Left sees him as a threat. He is—DeSantis unites the Trump and Trump-skeptic wings. So, while Ron DeSantis is blamed for the COVID pandemic, he's moving along making the state the best it can be. It wasn't too long ago that the Sunshine State was known for its utterly bizarre stories. It spawned a now-defunct account on Twitter—"Florida man." Now, it's a beacon of Republican governance. On civil rights, the state seems primed to become a constitutional carry state. If it occurs, it would be the 22nd state to join this club (via Breitbart):

A report by the South Florida Sun Sentinel suggests Florida is on track to become the 22nd constitutional carry state. Constitutional carry is a “priority” for the Republican-led Florida legislature, the Sentinel reported. Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) has already introduced legislation to do away with the concealed carry permit requirement for Floridians. Open carry without a permit would also be legalized by Sabatini’s bill.





It’s time for Florida to become a Constitutional Carry State!!! #2A https://t.co/ev2ImHniGd — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) December 20, 2021

Constitutional Carry is not a privilege, it’s a right.°°Florida GOA’s Luis Valdes spoke with the Sun Sentinel about the state’s next effort to protect our God-given rights.°°https://t.co/bsyLMOWc6d — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) December 20, 2021

There are still some legislative avenues that need to be taken, but it already has the support of the man at the top. It just checks off another item on the conservative checklist. In October, this initiative was introduced and it could become law after this session. Things are looking good. We'll keep you updated.