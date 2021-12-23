Democratic Rep Gets Carjacked at Gunpoint in Philadelphia

The Babylon Bee has been on fire for years. They’re better than The Onion when it comes to political satire—and they have been eerily prophetic in what Democrats would promote next. It’s that or they know what’s going to happen given their current agenda. The Democratic Party has been enabling crime since the summer of 2020. They’re arguably a pro-crime, anti-police party. It’s led to crime spikes across the country. We saw multiple cities reach a record number of homicides this year. In DC, Nationals Park is one of the safest places to be when the team has a home game. There are cops everywhere. There was a shooting at the ballpark last season. Shots were heard near Le Diplomat, in which you know it’s an issue when the white women are seen fleeing the area. It’s a mess. In Philadelphia, whole families are being mugged in the open. And now, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) was carjacked at gunpoint (via WaPo):

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.) was carjacked at gunpoint in her Philadelphia district on Wednesday afternoon. Scanlon was not injured in the attack, a spokeswoman said. The lawmaker had just left a meeting in FDR Park in Philadelphia when she was attacked around 2:45 p.m. “She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety,” Lauren Cox, the spokeswoman, said in a statement. Philadelphia police told 6ABC, a local news station, that the carjacking occurred after a tour that included members of Congress. Two armed men approached Scanlon as she walked to her blue 2017 Acura MDX and demanded the keys to the car. They then drove off with the vehicle, according to the station. The vehicle contained Scanlon’s personal and work phones, as well as her identification. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) said he was “appalled” to learn of the carjacking.

What’s more appalling is what’s going to happen to the perpetrators. You already know the script. They’re going to be let go. It’s the same way in New York City. Violent thugs get arrested and then released over the bail fiasco that Democrats also created. Democrats from across the country dabbled in attacking the police. It’s only led to mayhem. In San Francisco, the mayor cut the police budget. Now, she’s cracking down on the crime spike she created. In New York City, anti-cop mayor de Blasio is about to be replaced by a former member of the NYPD. Minneapolis, the epicenter of the summer of rioting with the officer-involved death of George Floyd, overwhelmingly rejected a voter initiative to abolish the police. It’s not popular. Being pro-crime is not popular, but I doubt Democrats will change course, even if their people are being carjacked in broad daylight.