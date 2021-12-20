Nate Silver Takes a Blowtorch to the Dems' Build Back Better Is 'Super Popular in WV' Talking Point

This is the sign that you’re dealing with a party that’s fraught with elitism and regional bias. The Democratic Party is a coastal, elitist, and insufferably left-wing party. That makes them unpopular in large swaths of the country. We’re not a liberal country. Never have been, never will be especially if the results of their legislative action items. For Democrats who don’t have guns pointed at their foreheads by the woke Left, this decision to nuke Biden’s Build Back Better agenda was not hard. The other bonus is that you can mute the liberal pundits ripping you for defecting.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) just took a katana to Joe Biden’s spending spree. It’s dead. It bled out. It’s a desanguinated corpse. It screwed over Joe. It screwed over moderate Democrats who gambled by sticking with Nancy Pelosi on this and voting for the most extreme portions of the bill. So, of course, the tantrum spilled over into making Manchin pay for his decision. They can’t. Build Back Better was never super popular in West Virginia. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) gave a tone-deaf warning to Manchin about how he would need to explain his vote to his constituents. His constituents are Republicans. As Leah noted, Manchin said he’s from West Virginia. Bring it on! Biden lost the state by 30-plus points, and even FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver chuckled at those who think Manchin’s political career is in jeopardy for nuking this legislation.

If you believe statements such as "polls show BBB is super popular in West Virigina!" then I have a bridge over the Monongahela River to sell you. BBB polls just barely better than breakeven nationally. It is not going to be popular in a state Biden lost by 39 points. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 20, 2021

BERNIE on @CNNSotu with @jaketapper: Manchin is going to have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 19, 2021

Which WV blue county should Manchin go explain his vote to? https://t.co/7BDziAbYL0 pic.twitter.com/JDrNSrSdPM — Robert Blizzard (@robertblizzard) December 19, 2021

Manchin probably saved his career or at the very least prolonged it as his home state becomes redder by the cycle.