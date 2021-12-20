These Folks Are the Biggest Losers As Build Back Better Blows Up

It's over. Joe Biden's signature domestic achievement has been aborted. It was made comfortable, there was a discussion about what to do, and the Democrats decided to muck it up. They killed it. If this isn't a sign that Democrats cannot govern, I don't know what is because this is a disaster.

The bill was already a subject of controversy due to the price tag, which soared into the trillions of dollars, and its action items. It had all the left-wing goodies, including Green New Deal lite initiatives. It bounced back and forth, back and forth, until the clock nearly ran out here. This was the "Hail Mary" throw by Biden and the Democrats, which was ruled incomplete. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) simply didn't run the route because he's against the play. He's against the bill. It's over. Manchin made the announcement on Fox News Sunday—and the left was about to riot.

Joe Manchin probably saved his political career by opposing this left-wing boondoggle. The biggest losers here, besides Joe Biden, are the moderate House Democrats. They trusted Nancy Pelosi and the leadership. They went along thinking that Manchin or Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) would cave. I don't know why? None of them gave any indication that they were budging. This seemed like a classic chuck it up in the air and pray for the best. It failed.

Amy Walter of Cook Political Report summed it up nicely.

?? On Fox News Sunday, Joe Manchin says he's a NO on Build Back Better Act. "I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't. I've tried everything possible. I can't get there."



BAIER: You're done? This is a no?



MANCHIN: "This is a no on this legislation" — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 19, 2021

But also a HUGE blow to moderate House D’s who voted for a lot of progressive stuff in that House bill that won’t get stripped out in SEN version and that they’ll have to defend in 2022. https://t.co/3ALIaGJVpT — Amy Walter (@amyewalter) December 19, 2021

Or Obamacare repeal in ‘17. Or, BTU in ‘93…it’s a tale as old as time. — Amy Walter (@amyewalter) December 19, 2021

"A huge blow to moderate House Democrats who voted for a lot of progressive stuff in that House bill that won't get stripped out in Senate version and that they'll have to defend in 2022."

Michael Baharaeen of Blue Compass Strategies, a Democratic firm, added that Biden also possibly torched the bridge he has with congressional progressive Democrats as they now have "little incentive to trust him moving forward."

Wasn't Joe the dealmaker due to his long tenure in the Senate? Wasn't he supposed to bring competence to Congress, a return to norms? Maybe that would have happened if he didn't just listen to the looney tunes in his party who asked for full-blown socialism. We know the far-left/AOC-led wing of the Democratic Party has trash ideas. The Democrats tried their "defund the police" policy initiative. It has only led to a crime spike and Democrat-run cities increasing funding for law enforcement.

Now, with the 2022 midterms upon us, scores of moderate Democrats from competitive districts must defend why they jumped on this left-wing bandwagon led by a president who is immensely unpopular and growing more so every day.

Also, it might not be just Joe Manchin and Sinema who are against this bill, by the way: