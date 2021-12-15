Here's How Much 'Let's Go Brandon' Christmas Wrapping Paper Was Sold By One Company

It’s a movement. It’s a war cry. It’s something that drives liberal America insane. They don’t know how to react to it. So, in keeping with the principle of doing things that piss off liberals—one Georgia company has started selling “let’s got Brandon” Christmas wrapping paper. It’s a huge hit, selling enough to cover eight football fields…and counting (via Fox Business):

The conservative apparel and accessories company Bring Ammo says it is receiving round-the-clock orders of its "Let’s Go Brandon" Christmas wrapping paper. The company began offering the wrapping paper last month as a "fun idea" for its current customers, and It's since turned into a nationwide frenzy. Owner Seth Weathers told Fox Business Monday that the company has sold more than 500,000 square feet of the "Let’s Go Brandon" wrapping paper. […] The phrase "Let’s Go Brandon!" has become a rallying cry for the president’s critics. It all started as a profane anti-Biden chant at college football games but went to a new level in early October when NBC reporter Kelli Stavast interviewed NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown after he captured his first race victory at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway.

An MSNBC segment reports that Palmetto State Armory is selling "Let's Go 15" branded lower receivers.



The reporter says that "Biden" is next to the "automatic firing mode," and that he reached out to the Secret Service on whether this counts as a threat against the President. pic.twitter.com/kMI8fDf15q — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 1, 2021

Some companies have sold firearm parts with the chant engraved on them, which also triggered liberals. NBC News even asked the Secret Service if they’re looking into it. It’s laughable they would even ask. Also, it’s not like they would get an answer as the Secret Service will never comment about such things—ever. So, if you’re looking to make a political statement without saying anything out loud as it would offend your liberal relatives, wrap their gifts with this paper.