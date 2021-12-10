Wait...Did Joe Ask Jill to Switch Seats So He Wouldn't Be Near Kamala at Bob Dole Memorial?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Dec 10, 2021 6:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Wait...Did Joe Ask Jill to Switch Seats So He Wouldn't Be Near Kamala at Bob Dole Memorial?

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The late Sen. Bob Dole (R-KS) is lying in state. Members of Congress paid their respects, including Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden. It was a very awkward gathering for the two. Biden-Harris, once the all-star team that took out Trump, has been engulfed in drama. The offices do not get along. Everyone is fleeing Harris who has been described as a soul-crushing boss. One cannot remember what day it is while the other so inept at doing…everything that the circus has been revealed. It’s a gruesome twosome. Both have approvals in the 30s. It might have dropped a few notches since then. The apparent dislike the two have was shown at the memorial event for Dole. Biden doesn’t even acknowledge her and then it looks like he asks Jill Biden to switch seats with him:

That is…not good optics. Look, Kamala was given all the tasks that were controversial by Biden, like immigration and COVID vaccine advocacy, and was a total failure. You know she wanted to go on the trip to Europe; Jill went instead. Democrats are saddled with two terrible people in the highest offices in the land. Can Joe even make it to 2024? Harris is now outright unelectable, so even before they’re shellacked in the 2022 midterms, the party big wigs need to figure out how they’ll weather the 2024 election. No way Biden can do multiple events every day. Harris will cause an electoral defeat not seen since Walter Mondale. The fish rots from the head. 

Also, Oh my God:

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
LA Police Union Leader Has a Warning for Tourists
Leah Barkoukis
U.S. Senate is Doing Away with Filibuster When It Comes to Vote for Raising Debt Ceiling
Rebecca Downs

BREAKING: Jussie Smollett Found Guilty on Five of Six Counts
Spencer Brown
The House Passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, But There's a Catch
Rebecca Downs
Another Poll Brings More Bad News for Joe Biden
VIP
Rebecca Downs
NYT Op-Ed: I Hate the Whites Who Ruined the Little Library I Set Up on My Lawn
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular