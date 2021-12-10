Wait...Did Joe Ask Jill to Switch Seats So He Wouldn't Be Near Kamala at Bob Dole Memorial?

The late Sen. Bob Dole (R-KS) is lying in state. Members of Congress paid their respects, including Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden. It was a very awkward gathering for the two. Biden-Harris, once the all-star team that took out Trump, has been engulfed in drama. The offices do not get along. Everyone is fleeing Harris who has been described as a soul-crushing boss. One cannot remember what day it is while the other so inept at doing…everything that the circus has been revealed. It’s a gruesome twosome. Both have approvals in the 30s. It might have dropped a few notches since then. The apparent dislike the two have was shown at the memorial event for Dole. Biden doesn’t even acknowledge her and then it looks like he asks Jill Biden to switch seats with him:

?? AWKWARD, SHADE WAR:

Joe Biden Refuses to acknowledge Kamala as he walks right past her in US Capitol. Then Joe asks Jill to SWITCH SEATS so he won’t be close to VP. Neither make eye contact as Joe looks AT THE CEILING and Kamala looks at the floor.



CRINGE. See for yourself: pic.twitter.com/urCVJOq8Qa — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 9, 2021

That is…not good optics. Look, Kamala was given all the tasks that were controversial by Biden, like immigration and COVID vaccine advocacy, and was a total failure. You know she wanted to go on the trip to Europe; Jill went instead. Democrats are saddled with two terrible people in the highest offices in the land. Can Joe even make it to 2024? Harris is now outright unelectable, so even before they’re shellacked in the 2022 midterms, the party big wigs need to figure out how they’ll weather the 2024 election. No way Biden can do multiple events every day. Harris will cause an electoral defeat not seen since Walter Mondale. The fish rots from the head.

