New Hispanic Voter Numbers Should Send Chills Down the Spines of Democrats

The signs are everywhere. The Democratic Party is not just out of touch with ordinary Americans, they’re on Pluto when it comes to normal Americans. No one introduces themselves to others by preferred pronouns. No one uses the ‘Latinx’ term either. That’s some quality white college-educated liberal nonsense. The college faculty lexicon is simply not relatable in any universe. Even Doctor Strange couldn’t make that happen. The moral superiority complex liberals have again blind them to the fact that their agenda is simply not popular. Also, when you push back, you’re labeled a Nazi. The Left simply cannot deal with people trashing their Bolshevik action items, and the results have led to Hispanic voters flocking to the GOP. Democratic operations now admit that their advantage has been whittled away. They have to fight for them—and they might not know how to do that (via WSJ):

The nation’s large and diverse group of Hispanic voters is showing signs of dividing its support between Democrats and Republicans more evenly than in recent elections, a new Wall Street Journal poll finds, a troubling development for the Democratic Party, which has long counted on outsize Hispanic support. One year after giving Democratic House candidates more than 60% of their vote, according to polls at the time, the Journal survey found that Hispanic voters are evenly split in their choice for Congress. Asked which party they would back if the election were today, 37% of Hispanic voters said they would support the Republican congressional candidate and 37% said they would favor the Democrat, with 22% undecided. Hispanic voters were also evenly divided when asked about a hypothetical rematch in 2024 of the last presidential contenders, with 44% saying they would back President Biden and 43% supporting former President Donald Trump. In 2020, Mr. Biden won 63% support among Hispanic voters, nearly 30 points more than Mr. Trump, according to AP VoteCast, a large survey of the presidential electorate. […] “Latinos are more and more becoming swing voters.…They’re a swing vote that we’re going to have to fight for,’’ said Democratic pollster John Anzalone, whose company conducted The Wall Street Journal Poll along with the firm of Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio. Messrs. Anzalone and Fabrizio said the poll showed that economic issues were the main concern among Hispanic voters, drawing Hispanic men, in particular, toward the GOP. […] Strategists in both parties have been working since the 2020 election to calculate the size of the shift among Hispanic voters to the GOP and to understand its causes. One in-depth study, by Catalist, which compiles and analyzes voter data for Democratic candidates and progressive causes, found that Hispanic voters swung toward Mr. Trump by 8 points compared with 2016 in the two-party vote.

Shifts in some parts of the country were larger. In its analysis of the 2020 electorate, Equis Labs, which studies the Latino electorate, found swings toward the GOP of 20 points in parts of Florida’s Miami-Dade County; of 12 points in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas; and double-digit swings in parts of the Northeast. In South Florida, the shift was big enough to flip two congressional seats to the GOP, the firm concluded.

Liberal blogger Kevin Drum, formerly of Mother Jones, had a post about this shift on his site, noting how for years the narrative was ‘if only the GOP moderated a bit, then they could nab these Latino voters.’ Now, the shift has occurred because the Democratic Party became totally insane in all aspects of policy. Hispanic voters are not overly liberal on immigration policy. Tejano voters in Texas don’t view themselves as Hispanic, but white. There are many conservative undertones with this bloc and Democrats have truly pushed them into the GOP camp with their ‘woke’ nonsense. With Democrats only focused on winning over, urban-based voters, professional elites, and single, college-educated women—their messaging to rural voters, working-class folks, and now Hispanics simply won’t resonate. It will come off as snobby. It will come off as condescending because that’s the core being of a liberal Democrat: hating those who aren’t like you.

This is going to be fun to watch. Talk about an epic collapse.