Just Take It All Over: MSNBC Contributor Pitches a Radical Way to Turn Texas Blue

It's just too stupid to offer a comment. Right now, MSNBC and other liberal media outlets are doing an all-out blitz against Texas. The Biden Justice Department is suing the state over its new congressional map. The stale talking points that it’s racist and all the rest have been rehashed. This is the Left’s version of stop the steal, except gerrymandering, is legal. Do liberals not get that we can look at maps too? Maryland and Illinois are two blue states whose gerrymandered lines to keep the Democratic majorities there are comical. Yet, Texas has been the top item for Democrats. They want to flip it. They can’t. And now, we have this tantrum on MSNBC where a contributor said the federal government should just take over the elections (via Mediaite):

He made the comment in a segment with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who said Republicans were “stealing” elections and bewailed the decennial redistricting lines proposed by the Texas House of Representatives. President Joe Biden’s Justice Department sued the state on Monday over the proposal, alleging that minority voters should be positioned in the districts differently. “These districts they make look like a Dexter blood splatter, they’re just pieces here and there for whatever Republicans want,” Johnson said. “This is an emergency. I know this is something that hasn’t been done in 56 years, but you know what happened when the federal government said, ‘Hey, Brown vs. Board of Education, we have to integrate schools?’ They sent troops. They sent federal officials to places and said, ‘You will let Black children into school.'” “This administration can say we have concerns about how elections are being conducted in this particular state. We’re going to send officials down there. We’re going to send election observers. If we think people’s civil rights are being violated, we’ll do a federal takeover.

This feels pretty insurrectiony https://t.co/dxXmLYdIo6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 8, 2021

Yeah, that’s insane. This isn’t Jim Crow. When liberals can’t get what they want, they’ll just use the federal government to get it done or the courts. It also doesn’t shock me at all that this person was featured on host Joy Reid’s show who is equally unhinged. Deploying federal troops to a state that created a map we don’t like because it’s partisan is unconstitutional drivel. I’ve been told these sorts of remarks are dangerous and hurt the integrity of our institutions. Indeed, it does—only that the people whining about this are the very ones trying to do it. The call is coming from inside the house. You’ve known this for years, but here we are again.