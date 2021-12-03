Watch the Surgeon General Quietly Tell MSNBC Host to Shut the Hell Up About Her Omicron Hysterics

Of course, MSNBC would go there concerning the Omicron variant. The new COVID strain has the liberal media panicking and hoping that it will lead to another string of lockdowns and a renewed push to vaccinate everyone. The good news is that the strain is rather mild. No one has been hospitalized. It originated from South Africa, where even doctors there who discovered cannot believe how people have overreacted. The media is also breathing a sigh of relief as well. They can say the new strain is the reason why Biden’s poll numbers are in the suck.

With this news, leave it to MSNBC’s Joy Reid to gin up hyperbole to the apex degree. She treated the new variant as some form of super-flu. It’s not—and it forced Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to politely tell her the shut the hell up about the severity of the variant. It was a very academic way of telling the ultra-liberal host to calm down. Newsbusters’ Curtis Houck clipped the insanity.

Joy Reid: "My adult children live in NY. They've been screenshotting & sending me info on omicron. It's really frightening b/c it feels like it is the next sort of wave of the pandemic, & it feels kind of unstoppable. How much more dangerous is the omicron variant than delta?" pic.twitter.com/VmpJvK17V7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 3, 2021

I did notice that watching live -- he totally was like, "calm down, crazy lady. Even you're too much for me." — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 3, 2021

“My adult children live in NY. They've been screenshotting & sending me info on omicron. It's really frightening because it feels like it is the next sort of wave of the pandemic, and it feels kind of unstoppable,” Reid said.

“How much more dangerous is the omicron variant than delta?” she added turning to Mr. Murthy.

Joy, again, calm down. Two, your kids are idiots. And third, are you cheering for a more lethal strain? I can understand why since Democrats are poised to suffer a bloodbath in 2022.