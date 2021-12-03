Germany Is Doing a Very Dark Historical Throwback Concerning Its COVID Vaccine Policy

Well, this is certainly a dark historical throwback for Germany. It’s not totally a Nazi comparison, but anytime there’s a compulsory action that will certainly require the police to go door-to-door to see if it’s being enforced—bad memories are dredged up. Also, it could happen here. Joe Biden would enact a similar policy if he could. The courts are blocking him, but a mandatory vaccination edict is what liberal America wants—and even if that were to happen, it wouldn’t satisfy their COVID panic porn addiction.

As German Chancellor Angela Merkel prepares her exit from public life, the government is seriously considering such a program of mandatory mass vaccinations (via Bloomberg):

Germany took a step closer toward making Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory as the incoming chancellor threw his support behind the move, part of a tougher line by European leaders as the pandemic spirals out of control. Olaf Scholz called for a parliamentary vote on the step before the end of the year, saying on Tuesday that he would allow lawmakers to make the decision. “My recommendation is that we don’t do this as a government, because it’s an issue of conscience,” he said on Tuesday in an online interview with the Bild newspaper. Scholz and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel met with state premiers to discuss the country’s outbreak. While the measure wasn’t approved at the talks, there’s a growing consensus across the political spectrum that shots will have to be required. “Almost all are in agreement that we’re moving forward on the issue of general mandatory vaccination,” Markus Soeder, the conservative premier of Bavaria, said after a meeting with Merkel, Scholz and other state leaders.

So, it’s going to happen. It’s coming. Hey, Australia has become a virtual police state with its COVID antics. This is rather tame compared to the land down under, but still chilling. A police state will have to be established to ensure total compliance. If that’s not a bad throwback, I don’t know what is. They’ve already made sure the unvaccinated cannot go virtually anywhere in public, so it’s only a matter of time before the mandatory jabs are on the table.