Bill Maher Went on CNN and Triggered the Entire Audience Last Night

Bill Maher is just asking to be canceled, but he doesn't care. This isn't the first time he's duked it out with people of the "woke" mindset. He has slapped down guests who have been apologists for radical Islam. He's pro-free speech. He's not a political correctness junkie either. He's still a classical liberal, just not insane. It's quite an evolutionary tale. In less than a generation, the Democratic base has become so insane that Bill Maher looks conservative. There are others like him. Data scientist David Shor, a self-described progressive, knows that some of his own views simply do not sit well with most voters. He has warned Democrats for months about how they need to expand their messaging strategies beyond the professional elites that dominate the party brass nowadays.

On CNN, Bill Maher's interview with Chris Cuomo zeroed in on this cancer eating away at Democrats—and it's not hard to figure out. The party has lost all common sense. Nicholas Fondacaro of Newsbusters clipped and wrote about this one-on-one interview that probably infuriated CNN's audience.

Bill Maher speaks with Chris "Fredo" Cuomo about how "wokeness" is killing the Democratic Party. "I keep saying this to the Democratic Party. The reason why you're so toxic is because you have become the party of no common sense." pic.twitter.com/tLC528MNVS — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 18, 2021

Cuomo pushes back by flashing his hatred for Republicans. "Why would anybody embrace, if they want normal, a group of people/party who want to destroy all of the institutions that secure our normalcy?" Maher notes that people care about stuff close to home. pic.twitter.com/c8mQraaZ2M — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 18, 2021

Maher had to explain to Fredo how CRT is being practically applied in the classroom: "Kids are taught and sometimes separated into groups, oppressor and oppressed. Again, does a kid even know what those words mean? Would they gravitate toward that if you hadn't told them?" pic.twitter.com/vXO60v0nhr — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 18, 2021

Later in their convo, Cuomo brought up Dave Chappelle and the trans controversy in his last special. "I'm Team Dave and free speech," Maher declared. Maher was also against pushing transgenderism on children. "Kids should not be really making decisions about their gender." pic.twitter.com/c3Xrk7sT0W — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 18, 2021

There aren't many liberals I like—but Maher has become a source of sensibility for simply doing nothing. He admits that; he's stayed the same, which is true. And in less than 20 years, the progressives have overtaken the party and made everything insane. Gender is being attacked. Science is being attacked. Some nutjobs are trying to destigmatize pedophilia. And yes, Critical Race Theory is being taught. It is racist. And parents don't like it, even liberal ones. How does the far-left respond? Oh, by calling them too stupid to understand what's going on. That's a classic left-wing response, which is why they'll continue to lose elections. The 2022 midterms are not soon at all—but the bloodbath is coming.