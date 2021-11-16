Donald Trump

Wyoming GOP Downgrades Liz Cheney in the Best Way Possible

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Nov 16, 2021 6:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Wyoming GOP Downgrades Liz Cheney in the Best Way Possible

Source: Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

Rep. Liz Cheney is not having a good week. She’s actually had a bad couple of months. She was booted from Republican leadership. Her state is Trump country, and she is not. And she got rolled by Ted Cruz on social media. Cheney is content with going down on the Never Trump ship. She’ll be fine. She’s a Cheney. She doesn’t have to worry about a thing whether she wins re-election or not next year. What is clear, however, is that the Wyoming Republican Party is done with her shenanigans. They’ve downgraded her. She will no longer be considered a Republican in their eyes. Yet another sign that Liz is on an island by herself (via CBS News):

The Wyoming Republican party voted this weekend to no longer recognize Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who represents the state, as a member of their party. Cheney, one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump, is one of two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

[…]

This is the second action the Wyoming GOP has taken against Cheney, after censuring her in Feburary. That censure resolution says the state party will not raise money for her in the future and also asks that she repay any donations made to her 2020 campaign by the state party and any county parties that request it.   

Prior to being asked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to join the committee, Cheney was the third-highest ranking Republican in the House before the House GOP stripped her of her leadership position in May.

I guess we should say ‘Rep. Liz Cheney (D-WY)’ from now on, huh? With Adam Kinzinger calling it quits after this term, Liz will be probably the only prominent and vocal anti-Trump Republican on the Hill that is diametrically opposed to the shifts of the GOP base. The party is Trump’s now—and Liz just doesn’t seem to get that. Even as she looks around and sees no one is on her side. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Dysfunction: As Kamala Drama Swirls, Biden Allies Say POTUS Will Rebound from Low Approval
Guy Benson
Biden Attempts to Take a Shot at Sarah Palin But Fails Miserably
Leah Barkoukis
Gingrich: Actually, Harris Has Accomplished Something 'Very Historic'
Leah Barkoukis
Newly Released Border Numbers Show the 'Worst October' in DHS History
Leah Barkoukis
Connecticut School Teaches Kindergarteners About Transgenderism as Part of Its 'Social Justice' Lessons
Landon Mion
Loudoun County Bathroom Rapist Reaches Plea Deal in Second Assault
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular