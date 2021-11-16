Wyoming GOP Downgrades Liz Cheney in the Best Way Possible

Rep. Liz Cheney is not having a good week. She’s actually had a bad couple of months. She was booted from Republican leadership. Her state is Trump country, and she is not. And she got rolled by Ted Cruz on social media. Cheney is content with going down on the Never Trump ship. She’ll be fine. She’s a Cheney. She doesn’t have to worry about a thing whether she wins re-election or not next year. What is clear, however, is that the Wyoming Republican Party is done with her shenanigans. They’ve downgraded her. She will no longer be considered a Republican in their eyes. Yet another sign that Liz is on an island by herself (via CBS News):

The Wyoming Republican party voted this weekend to no longer recognize Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who represents the state, as a member of their party. Cheney, one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump, is one of two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. […] This is the second action the Wyoming GOP has taken against Cheney, after censuring her in Feburary. That censure resolution says the state party will not raise money for her in the future and also asks that she repay any donations made to her 2020 campaign by the state party and any county parties that request it. Prior to being asked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to join the committee, Cheney was the third-highest ranking Republican in the House before the House GOP stripped her of her leadership position in May.

I guess we should say ‘Rep. Liz Cheney (D-WY)’ from now on, huh? With Adam Kinzinger calling it quits after this term, Liz will be probably the only prominent and vocal anti-Trump Republican on the Hill that is diametrically opposed to the shifts of the GOP base. The party is Trump’s now—and Liz just doesn’t seem to get that. Even as she looks around and sees no one is on her side.