What Biden Did That Caused Haitian Border Crossings to Fall...It's Not Hard to Figure Out.

Remember those Haitian border crossings that were out of control? Our own Julio Rosas covered this story. When the floodgates are open, and the Biden administration hamstrings its own border enforcement agents, of course—everyone and their mother will be gunning for the southern border, which remains a disaster zone. The Haitian situation was brought front-and-center when Border Patrol agents were seen using horses to stop these illegal aliens from entering our country. This is where the fake news whipping story spread through the liberal press faster than COVID. Yet, Haitian border crossings have collapsed. They've virtually dropped overnight in October. Why? Well, it's not hard to tell. Joe Biden, so far, has jacked up deportation flights (via WaPo):

The number of Haitian migrants attempting to cross into the United States fell by more than 90 percent in October after the Biden administration aggressively ramped up its use of deportation flights, according to preliminary U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Washington Post. CBP figures show about 1,000 Haitians were taken into custody along the Mexico border last month, down from 17,638 in September, when huge crowds waded across the Rio Grande to a makeshift camp in Del Rio, Tex., creating a humanitarian and political crisis for the Biden administration. Biden officials responded to the Del Rio surge by using the Title 42 emergency public health order to “expel” more than 8,500 migrants back to Haiti, sending as many as seven flights per day from Texas to the destitute Caribbean nation. The mass expulsions were denounced by immigrant advocacy groups and members of the president’s own party, who noted that Haitian families — including thousands of women and children — were being returned at higher rates than migrants from other nations. Many had fled Haiti years earlier and had been living in Chile, Brazil and other South American nations. They opted to leave for the United States after hearing from relatives and others that jobs were available and Haitians would be allowed to enter.

It's not hard, Democrats. When you enforce the law, good things happen. Then again, the flood of immigrants is intentional. They see a pool of potential Democratic voters. This is the long game. You all know this, but they also know it's not sustainable to keep the doors open 24/7. It's a process. Let hordes of these people in—stop the flow, then repeat. At the same time, push for amnesty.

For now, we'll give soft credit to Biden for doing at least something to send a message to these folks…but it'll change when the far-left throws a tantrum.