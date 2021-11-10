Bill Maher Shredded Critical Race Theory…And It Probably Triggered Progressives

Bill Maher is not a conservative. He’s just finding himself at odds with the left-wing lurch that moved at light speed in progressive circles. Maher has always been against political correctness and the Left’s coddling of Islamic extremists. He’s for free speech and is not on the ‘woke’ train, which he sees as illogical and outright unhinged. You cannot be more offended than the victim. Also, you don’t have to be offended all the time and when someone isn’t—that doesn’t mean they’re racist. It’s crazy town. It kills everything it touches and blessedly no normal human thinks like this.

The comedian’s latest episode of Real Time on HBO delved into the Democratic bloodbath that occurred on election night this year, where Critical Race Theory was rejected by suburban voters. The Left says CRT doesn’t exist but is oddly aggressive when people bash it. Why? Well, CRT is listed as part of the curriculum on the Virginia Department of Education website. What’s funny is that these clowns thought that liberal parents would be a) fine with this and b) wouldn’t notice. They’re not. Sorry, you can’t sneak an aircraft carrier through the backdoor like this, fellas. Maher pushed back on this CRT nonsense which triggered guest Michael Eric Dyson (via Fox News):

Maher kicked off the show's panel discussion by addressing how "Democrats got their a-- kicked" in Tuesday's elections, particularly in Virginia where the issue of education dominated the gubernatorial race won by Republican Glenn Youngkin. Dyson argued that parents were "spooked" by CRT even though "none of them can define it" and suggested that they were outraged only because Black history was now being "centered" in the school curriculum. Maher disagreed. "But I find that a disingenuous argument because I don't think that is what people are objecting to," the host reacted. "They are not objecting to Black history being taught. There are other things going on in the schools." "Like what?" Dyson asked. "Like separating children by race," Maher responded, "and describing them either as oppressed or oppressor. I mean, there are children coming home who feel traumatized by this. That's what parents are objecting to." […] Dyson continued to argue, however, that the debate in school districts was solely focused on how Black history is taught to children rather than the CRT ideology itself. "But that's not all we're talking about," Maher pushed back. "We're talking about kids who seem to be too young sometimes to fully appreciate all this. I think if kids watched you, they wouldn't know a lot of those words. So to ask them as opposed to letting kids be kids, maybe, where usually kids are pretty nice to each other if they're instructed not to be."

This isn’t insane. This isn’t radical, but to the snowflake brigade—it is. This is white supremacy rearing its ugly head on HBO. It’s pathetic how fragile white liberals are when it comes to this stuff. Again, Maher has never said social progress on racial issues is done, but a lot has changed for the better. That’s a good thing, and it’s something progressives ignore to continue their America-bashing. He admitted to mocking conservatives love of country but cannot stand the ‘woke’ Left’s incessant need to slam America and think it’s the root of all evil compared to other countries in the world that are literal hell holes. Countries that would have executed these people eons ago. America is worse than the Taliban…really? Some of these mentally ill people argue that daily or make like-minded remarks. Maher has only said that the ‘woke’ should talk to the people who have fled these countries about how they feel about America because he knows all of them would tell these progressives they’re f-ing nuts to even think that America is worse.